Racing Dreams: We’re Back with Corsa Assets –...

Back to Assetto Corsa! Swedish editor-in-chief Petter Hegevall is back in the old Kunos classic from 2013 and in today’s “Dream of Racing” segment he drives on the Italian circuit Mugello Driving an M3 GT3 and experiencing sluggish and antiquated AI made him mad.

Gamereactor’s 6DOF full-motion racing rig consists of the Swedish Simrig’s SR2 system, which is mounted on a Swedish rig-designed Modus Ultimate, which is then placed on top of the next-level car’s traction-plus platform. It’s powered by an HP Omen 45L with AMD Ryzen 9 and AMD 6950 XT Red Devils, as well as three LG CX 55-inch Olard TVs. The steering wheel base is a Fanat C DD2 with an M4 GT steering wheel and Hessinkveld’s ultimate upgrade pedals.

Racing Dreams is a series of video clips and articles where Petter Hegevall shares his passionate interest in simulator racing, which you can watch every Tuesday and Friday on Gamereactor.

