The 2022 edition of the virtual championship The Real Race, developed by Lamborghini with an unprecedented organizational effort, has just ended. All linked to a strategic choice that aims to bring the world of the youngest closer.

Video games Lamborghini in eSports with an official team by Vincenzo Borgomeo

06 April 2022



“This year – they explain to Lambo – the competition took place in a completely new format involving three regions, namely EMEA, NALA and APAC, giving away a prize pool of 15,000 euros. After the success of the first two editions, one of the winners of the 2022 edition will have the opportunity to join the official Lamborghini esports team. Also this year The Real Race took place on the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform, bringing together 2,751 virtual participants from all over the world, of which 1,145 registered on Lamborghini eSports. All participants had the opportunity to virtually drive the new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. Thanks to the radical changes regarding aerodynamics and the uncompromising design created by the Lamborghini Style Center, the Huracán Super EVO2 is the best performing version ever seen in a single-make championship ”.





To say it this way it seems easy, but now we are facing real driving simulators. Suffice it to say that the participants had to face a qualifying phase in which the 24 best drivers were selected and passed to the group phase divided into 6 main races, where the best drivers from the three regions competed. The participants also had the opportunity to challenge one last time to win a place in the final that would have decreed the champion of each region.

In short, a real competition. Which really involved half the world since The Real Race virtually brought 192 participants from the Asia-Pacific region, 278 from North America and 677 from Europe, the Middle East and Africa onto the track. Result? Here it is: the three winning drivers were: Niklas Houben for EMEA, Renan Negrini for NALA and Lukas Birss for APAC.





But let’s go back to the strategy and motivations that push a real car manufacturer to invest so much. The idea is linked to a sort of identity that Lamborghini marketing has found between the brand’s DNA and that of virtual sports. “The super sports car brand – they explain to the Bolognese company – has always been a source of inspiration for people and encourages them to overcome their limits and to obtain more and more to make even the most incredible dreams come true. It is no coincidence that the purpose of the Lamborghini brand is “Driving Humans Beyond”, that is to guide people towards a new frontier, and this race represents a gateway for those who dream of a career in the world of simulated driving ”.

Also for this reason, Lamborghini is not limited to the commitment in The Real Race but also goes to Asphalt 9: Legends as part of the “Countach LPI 800-4 challenge” competition which brought together 980,000 registrations and 53,000 registered players. In addition, the competition was also very popular with fans and the live stream of the final was followed by more than 63,000 users.