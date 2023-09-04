Radiomics data analysis in action against lung cancer

Lung cancer is unfortunately one of the most common cancers worldwide and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Radiomics, a promising development in medicine, is said to have the potential to significantly improve the treatment of lung cancer. This special data analysis of existing radiological and nuclear medicine image data makes it possible to gain important information about the oxygen content, the metabolism of the tumor and the tissue properties from existing image material.

However, radiomics is currently only used experimentally in hospitals while standards for its successful application are being developed. Felix Mottaghy, board member of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) and clinical director of the Clinic for Nuclear Medicine at the University Hospital RWTH Aachen, explains why the focus on this can be decisive for therapy decisions and the success of treatment in the future.

Predictions about the occurrence of metastases

To make smaller lesions more visible and to be able to “detect lung cancer earlier, especially when surgery is still possible, radiomics offer completely new possibilities,” says Mottaghy.

Specifically, he says: “With the help of radiomics, we generate new information about the oxygen saturation and the metabolism of the tumor from existing image material and see how the tissue between the tumors is made up. This gives us important information about the vascular supply and the nature of the tumor.

What does that mean specifically? By recording and analyzing tissue properties and changes in them, radiomics would enable the potential occurrence of metastases to be predicted. These data are of fundamental importance for oncologists, as they could allow a precise assessment of the chances of success of a potentially stressful therapy. Radiomics also show promising application possibilities – not only in the diagnosis of lung cancer, but also in other types of cancer such as liver, breast and prostate cancer as well as chronic lung diseases and rheumatic diseases. This would be particularly relevant if expensive therapies are used and the success is unclear in advance.

A few steps are still required before it can be introduced in hospitals

Medical innovations like these are urgently needed. Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide and leads to thousands of cases every year, including around 2,000 in women and 2,700 in men in Austria alone. In Austria, lung cancer is currently the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the second most common in women.

“Radiomics, i.e. a specific analysis of existing image data that can extract even more information from the existing material, is a very important and new approach in nuclear medicine. With the help of radiomics, we can individualize the medical treatment of patients even more and thus significantly improve the success of treatment, for example in the case of cancer diseases such as lung carcinoma,” explains Felix Mottaghy.

However, he emphasizes that despite the potential of radiomics, some progress is needed to ensure widespread standard use in hospitals. Nevertheless, there is great confidence that this can be successfully implemented for certain tumor types in the near future.

Data Mining, Deep Learning und Radiomics

Radiomics is closely related to data mining and deep learning. It is an area of ​​medical imaging and radiological research that involves the analysis of quantitative image features in large medical databases. Radiomics benefits from data mining, which enables the analysis and semi-automated evaluation of large amounts of data, and from deep learning, a special method of machine learning and information processing.

However, the quality of the source images from radiology and nuclear medicine remains critical to the successful application of radiomics. According to the “garbage in, garbage out” principle, the analysis is only as good as the quality of the underlying image recordings. It’s still encouraging, Mottaghy says, to see technical advances in recording equipment making more and more sensitive images. This helps to use radiomics more efficiently and speed up its application.

For everyone who is now absolutely dying to know more: Radiomics and its role in modern medicine will be discussed in more detail at the European Nuclear Medicine Congress “EANM’23”, which will take place from September 9th to 13th at the Austria Center Vienna.

