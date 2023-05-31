Ragette & Clark: Divided comes to PC on July 26

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games announced earlier that the previously PlayStation-exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be coming to PC on July 26. Like many ports, it incorporates features like ray tracing and unlocked framerates, and is optimized for 21:9, 32:9 and even 48:9 ultrawide. In addition, this game also supports a variety of upscaling technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac’s own Temporal Injection. At the same time, it can also rely on NVIDIA Reflex and DLAA to reduce latency and reduce jaggies. Outside of the PS5 DualSense handle, you can also fully control it through the keyboard and mouse.

At present, the official specifications of the PC version of “Cut and Split” have not been given, but considering that the PS5 version needs to use the fast loading process of the host to achieve the effect of seamless dimension jumping, the hardware configuration of the PC version is estimated to not be too low Bar.