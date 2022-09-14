Home Technology Ragnarok’s latest plot trailer, the same DualSense controller is on sale in limited quantities | 4Gamers
Ragnarok's latest plot trailer, the same DualSense controller is on sale in limited quantities

Ragnarok's latest plot trailer, the same DualSense controller is on sale in limited quantities

Sony released the latest episode of “God of War Ragnrok” on its own live show “State of Play” earlier, as well as a themed special version of the DualSense wireless controller.

The countdown to the last 2 months before the release, PS5, PS4 “God of War Ragnarok” new plot film further previews the adventure of “God of War” Kratos and Atreus, as well as the relationship, growth and relationship between father and son. Various collisions.

This adventure will determine whether the father and son are bound by fate, or they will find a way out for themselves. In the trailer, Odin appears to be confronting Kratos, questioning whether the God of War really wants to go to war, and whether he really wants blood on his and his son’s hands.

The DualSense wireless controller with the theme of Ragnarok, which was unveiled simultaneously, is composed of ice white and cool white. Full.

“God of Gods Ragnarok” DualSense Special Edition Wireless Controller, pre-ordered since September 27, launched on the same day as the game, limited sale.

State of Play September 13th Full Release VOD

