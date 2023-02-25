Home Technology “Raiden III / IV” legendary playground MIKADO special cooperation version is now officially on sale “Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX”
"Raiden III / IV" legendary playground MIKADO special cooperation version is now officially on sale "Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX"

“Raiden III / IV” legendary playground MIKADO special cooperation version is now officially on sale “Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX”
Shooting game “Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX (RAIDEN III × MIKADO MANIAX)” PS4/PS5/Nintendo Switch/Xbox Series version and “Raiden IV × MIKADO remix (RAIDEN IV × MIKADO remix)” PS4 developed by MOSS CO., LTD /PS5/Xbox Series version, now on sale.

The “Raiden” series is the first scrolling shooting game released in 1990. It is well received by players for its simple operation method and the presentation of the debris after the battle in the form of a dot matrix. “Raiden III” and “Raiden IV” are the first in the series. The first 3D work.

“Game Center MIKADO” is a game center in Japan that specializes in retro large-scale arcade games. It has a high reputation among shooting game fans. Ikeda Minoru, the representative of “Game Center MIKADO”, is in charge of the guitar in the band “HEAVY METAL RAIDEN”, ​​which is an official adaptation of the Raiden series of music. “Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX” and “Raiden IV × MIKADO remix” also participated.

“Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX” is the first 3D work in the Raiden series. A new work that adds functions such as remixed music, online ranking, and replay screen mode to “RAIDEN III”. All level music and boss music etc. have been added with newly arranged music features. In addition, corresponding to the vertical screen function, it reproduces the sense of presence in the video game field. When the screen is in landscape orientation, the player can choose the background screen.

“Raiden IV × MIKADO remix” also includes all level music and BOSS music, etc. newly reorganized music has been added. In addition to the function corresponding to the vertical screen, it also supports a variety of game modes other than those that can be played, such as arcade mode, BOSS RUSh, and Overkill mode.

Bands and musicians participating in “Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX” / “Raiden IV × MIKADO remix”

  • Ryu☆

  • YU SHIMODA

  • THIS

  • SO

  • YONAO KEISHI

  • HOSOI SOSHI

  • WASi303

  • DAISUKE MATSUMOTO

  • GO SATO BAND

  • O.T.K.

  • HEAVY METAL RAIDEN

  • PHANTOM IRIS

Product Information

  • Development / Distribution: MOSS CO., LTD. / Game Center MIKADO / H2 Interactive Co., Ltd.

  • Compatible platforms: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series

©MOSS CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.LICENSED BY SEIBU KAIHATSU INC.
featuring Game Center Mikado. Published by H2 INTERACTIVE CO., Ltd.

