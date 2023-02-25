The “Raiden” series is the first scrolling shooting game released in 1990. It is well received by players for its simple operation method and the presentation of the debris after the battle in the form of a dot matrix. “Raiden III” and “Raiden IV” are the first in the series. The first 3D work.
“Raiden IV × MIKADO remix” also includes all level music and BOSS music, etc. newly reorganized music has been added. In addition to the function corresponding to the vertical screen, it also supports a variety of game modes other than those that can be played, such as arcade mode, BOSS RUSh, and Overkill mode.
Bands and musicians participating in “Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX” / “Raiden IV × MIKADO remix”
Ryu☆
YU SHIMODA
THIS
SO
YONAO KEISHI
HOSOI SOSHI
WASi303
DAISUKE MATSUMOTO
GO SATO BAND
O.T.K.
HEAVY METAL RAIDEN
PHANTOM IRIS
Product Information
Development / Distribution: MOSS CO., LTD. / Game Center MIKADO / H2 Interactive Co., Ltd.
Compatible platforms: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series
©MOSS CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.LICENSED BY SEIBU KAIHATSU INC.
featuring Game Center Mikado. Published by H2 INTERACTIVE CO., Ltd.