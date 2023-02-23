H2 Interactive announced that the PS4/PS5/Nintendo Switch/Xbox Series version and “RAIDEN III × MIKADO MANIAX” PS4/PS5/Nintendo Switch/Xbox Series version of the shooting game “RAIDEN III × MIKADO MANIAX” developed by MOSS CO., LTD will be officially released today (February 23rd). RAIDEN IV × MIKADO remix (Raiden IV × Mikado remix version)” PS4/PS5/Xbox Series version.

The “Thunderbolt” series is the first scrolling shooting game launched in 1990. It is well received by players for its simple operation method and the presentation of the debris after the battle in the form of a dot matrix. “Thunderbolt III” and “Thunderbolt IV” are among the series. The first 3D work.

“Game Center MIKADO” is a game center in Japan that specializes in retro large-scale arcade games. It is also a well-known game center among shooting game fans. Ikeda Minoru, the representative of “Game Center MIKADO”, is in charge of the guitar in the band “HEAVY METAL RAIDEN”, ​​which participated in the official adaptation of the Raiden series of music, “RAIDEN III × MIKADO MANIAX (Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX)” and “RAIDEN IV × MIKADO remix (Raiden IV × Mikado Remix Version)” also participated.

“RAIDEN III × MIKADO MANIAX” is the first 3D work in the Raiden series. A new work that adds functions such as remixed music, online ranking, and replay screen mode to “RAIDEN III”. All level music and BOSS music are added with newly arranged music as a feature. In addition, corresponding to the vertical screen function, it reproduces the sense of presence in the video game field. When the screen is in landscape orientation, the player can choose the background screen.

“RAIDEN IV × MIKADO remix (Raiden IV × Mikado remix version)” also includes all level music and boss music, etc. newly reorganized music has been added. In addition to the function corresponding to the vertical screen, it also supports a variety of game modes other than those that can be played, such as arcade mode, BOSS RUSh, and Overkill mode.

■ Bands and musicians participating in “RAIDEN III × MIKADO MANIAX”/”RAIDEN IV × MIKADO remix (Raiden IV × Mikado remix version)”

– Ryu☆

– YU SHIMODA

– THIS

– SO

– YONAO KEISHI

– HOSOI SOSHI

– WASi303

– DAISUKE MATSUMOTO

– GO SATO BAND

– O.T.K.

– HEAVY METAL RAIDEN

– PHANTOM IRIS

