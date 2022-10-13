Ubisoft announced today that Rainbow Six: Siege’s fan-favorite horror limited-time event, The Curse of Drake, will return from October 13th to November 2nd. “Doktor’s Curse: The Return of the Cursed Night” brings back the beloved Hide and Seek game mode on the spooky “Doktor’s Castle” map, while Doctor Dak’s terrifying monsters roam the map wandering.

Rainbow Six: Siege

In this version of the 5v5 “Hide and Seek” game mode, new monster characters join the event, including Oryx on the hunter side (attacker) and Azami, Nomad, Thorn and Gridlock on the monster side (defender). The monsters must hide from hunters and survive in the dark night. Hunters are limited to the Breach Hammer weapon and one Tracking Gear, each attached to a unique Operator Skin. The hunter’s goal is to find monsters and make them disappear from the castle. Defender monsters, on the other hand, don’t have weapons, but can use traps and a unique ability created for this mode: “Ghost Walk”, which allows them to briefly become invisible and run at an accelerated pace to hide and escape.

Also returning to the game is the Curse of Drake Collection, which brings bundles of Smoke, Kapkan, Frost, Lesion, Doc, Bandit, Sledge, Lion, Jackal, Aruni and Ela, and adds new monsters Oryx, Bundle of Azami, Nomad, Thorn and Gridlock. Additionally, the Pulse Chiropractor Bundle, Kaid’s Bloodthirsty Bundle, and Melusi’s Thrilling Bundle will be added, as well as three themed bundles: The Wicked Surgery Bundle, The Invisible Bundle, and the Flesh and Flesh Bundle. Each bundle sells for 300 R6 points, or 12500 reputation. Anyone who logs into the game between October 13th and November 2nd will receive a free “Dark Doctor’s Curse” collection pack, and three additional packs by completing weekly Ubisoft Connect challenges. Finally, if players have purchased any of the full bundles of previous “Dark Doctor’s Curse” events, the corresponding Operator Cards will be available for free.

