Rainbow Six: Siege Unveils New Team Skins, Supporting Esports Partners

Title: Ubisoft Introduces Branded Team Skins to Rainbow Six: Siege, Boosting Esports Scene

Subtitle: Competitive partners join the game with unique cosmetics and team-specific weapon skins

In a bid to further enhance the esports scene of Rainbow Six: Siege, Ubisoft has recently unveiled a plethora of new team skins for the popular video game. Despite its age, Rainbow Six: Siege continues to thrive, captivating players and attracting a dedicated following. The introduction of branded cosmetics promises to add another layer of excitement to the game, firmly establishing the competitive partners within the virtual world.

Among the teams featured in this latest update are Beastcoast, Black Dragons, Knights, MIBR, MNM Gaming, Oxygen Esports, Sandbox Gaming, Virtus.pro, Wildcard Gaming, and Wolves Esports. Each team brings its unique flair to Rainbow Six: Siege with their own branded weapon skins, offering players a chance to showcase their support for their favorite team.

These custom weapon skins are meticulously designed and tailored exclusively for each team, ensuring that players can express their allegiance in-game. With a wide selection of weapons already available, fans can choose from a host of competitive partner skins that resonate with their preferred playstyle.

To further sweeten the deal, each cosmetic item is priced at 720 points, an affordable option for players looking to deck out their arsenal. What’s more, Ubisoft has pledged to contribute 50% of the proceeds generated from the sale of these skins directly to the corresponding team. This financial backing not only supports the organizations but also strengthens their competitive standing, fostering a more robust esports community within Rainbow Six: Siege.

The introduction of these team-based cosmetics is not only a treat for players but also a testament to the enduring popularity of Rainbow Six: Siege. Ubisoft’s commitment to nurturing its competitive scene by integrating esports into the game’s narrative and aesthetic is a commendable move that is sure to pay off.

Excitement among the player base is palpable as fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of these coveted team skins. With their favorite organizations immortalized in the virtual realm, players can unite under their team’s banner, creating camaraderie and rivalries within the Rainbow Six: Siege community.

Take a closer look at the new team skins below and gear up to show your support for your favorite esports team in Rainbow Six: Siege.

