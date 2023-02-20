“Rainbow Six: Siege” is a competitive shooting game that requires heavy tactical coordination. Under the competition of many shooting games, it has survived for 7 years. Yesterday Ubisoft is also very happy to bring “Rainbow Six: Siege” to players. “The 8th year revision plan, not only will there be new operators in the first season, but also practice functions, more new operators, etc. will be ushered in in the next few seasons. This year will bring players more What interesting new content.

This time, the new operator who will be updated in the season of “Operation Domination” in the first season of the 8th year is Brava, the operator of the attacking side. The attacker’s equipment makes the defender need to use technology equipment more carefully to avoid being used by Brava in turn.

For more information about the Year 8 update of Rainbow Six: Siege, players can refer to the official press release and the official YouTube video.

Official press release: Taiwan – February 20, 2023 – Ubisoft today announced the 8th year of Rainbow Six: Siege, which will bring new player protection measures (such as “Mousetrap”), four exciting seasons, Featuring four new Operators, a new map, four Battle Passes, as well as introductory and practice features for old and new players, balance tweaks, exciting events, and more updates to enhance this ultimate Tactical shooter experience. Rainbow Six: Siege Year 8 Season 1 “Operation Dominion” Season Update In its 7th year, Rainbow Six: Siege introduces cross-play and cross-progression mechanics, four new Operators, two new maps, many anti-cheat features, features that reduce malicious behavior and encourage positive behavior Reputation system, balance updates for numerous Operators, privacy mode, UI and HUD improvements, and more. In its eighth year, Ubisoft continues its longstanding commitment to making Rainbow Six: Siege an exciting, thoughtful, and fair game. Year 8 Revamp Outlook Year 8 Season 1’s “Operation Domination” will bring the Brazilian Attacker Brava and a host of major updates, including an immersive reworked reload mechanic. Season 1 also brings a first-of-its-kind mouse and keyboard prevention solution for console players, “Mousetrap,” which will prevent mouse and keyboard cheaters from gaining an unfair advantage against controller-using players. Season 2 will bring a Swedish operator, an immersive remastered consulate map, and a “permanent playground mode playlist.” Additionally, there will be an update to Shooting Range, adding a new target mode to help new and existing players practice before a match. “Rainbow Six: Siege” Year 8 Season 1 “Operation Dominance” Real Machine Play Tips Season 3 will bring an operator from Korea and a deep rework of Quick Match, details below. This year’s final Operator comes from Portugal, with a brand new map and an important introductory feature: the Defender AI Playlist, which provides players with the tools to practice operating Operators, test strategies, and perfect their tactics on different maps. new way.

Player Protection Measures The development team will continue the practice of the seventh year, continue to prioritize the protection of players and make further efforts to prevent cheating. Measures introduced in Year 8 include a new QB security system designed to make cheating more difficult, and “Mousetrap”, a new security measure introduced in Season 1 to reduce mouse and keyboard use on consoles cheaters’ impact on the game. The goal of this game-changing feature is to remove the advantage that cheaters who use the mouse and keyboard have in the game, and make the game feel more fair for everyone. “Mousetrap” will be updated each season, not only unique, but also the first such function in the competitive gaming circle. In addition to the reputation system launched in beta last year, the development team is also working on a new measure. Player Commendation System An appreciation system will be introduced, allowing players to rate other players who are playing the game together. The system will be monitored to ensure fairness for all. In addition, there will be new requirements when playing Ranked Battles, aimed at reducing bad and clean accounts in the game. In addition, the privacy mode introduced on the PC platform to protect creators last year will be launched on the console platform later this year. Overall, in Year 8, the development team has worked hard to make Rainbow Six: Siege a more co-op friendly, safe game that welcomes everyone. Further anti-bad behavior measures include new reputation penalties for abuse of voice chat. When enabled, this penalty mutes repeat offenders by default to eliminate hate and disruptive content in voice chat. Voice chat is still available for muted players, but only for players who have manually unmuted it. Year 8 Pass From February 20th to March 20th, players can purchase the limited-time sale of the 8th Year Pass to unlock the four seasons of the battle pass, in addition to playing 14 days in advance when the new operator debuts, you can also enjoy it in the store 10% VIP discount, plus a full Operator bundle for Ace, up to 2400 R6 Points, and more. Plus, the Premium Year 8 Pass offers all of the previously mentioned perks, plus 20 additional Battle Tokens that players can use to unlock rewards more quickly. Host and player experience improvements Following the 7th year update, this year will bring further exclusive updates to host players. In addition to the “Mousetrap” and privacy mode on the host platform, flexible controller configuration and controller button redefinition will also debut this season . There will also be further updates to Quick Play to make it as fun as Ranked and Unranked. This will reduce the waiting time for players in “Quick Battle” and reduce some repetitive and tedious elements, so that players can enter the battle faster and experience “Siege Operation” to the fullest. Players can also look forward to an update to the play area menu UI: the three categories – Competitive, Quick Play and Training – will include both existing and new playlists. There will also be animations below each category tile, giving players direct access to their recently played playlist within that category. For playlists with different game modes, there will be a settings button that allows the player to directly select the game mode without going through the global settings button. During Year 8, we will continue to bring further improvements to the game for greater player comfort. Getting Started and Practice Features In order to make it easier for new players to get started with Rainbow Six: Siege, Year 8 will give priority to bringing introductory features in different ways each season. Season 1 will add Beginner’s Challenges, new progression tools that allow new players to learn how to play and unlock new Operators in-game. In the second season, “Aiming Road” will be added to the “Firing Range”, allowing players to customize skills, actions, and the number of targets. There are also many customization options, including advanced skills such as “Headshot Limit”. Season 3 brings playable educational content, including brand new maps that allow players to learn different gameplay elements such as destruction, vertical movement, drones, knockback, and more. Finally, Season 4 introduced the Defender AI playlist—a safe place to teach others how to play new operators and maps. This playlist will use a machine learning algorithm with input from current players. Balance and playlist updates The development team will continue to rework several Operators this year, including Zero, Frost, and more. Year 8 will also add immersive reload updates, a tactical mechanic, an observation blocker that gives defenders control over what intel they reveal to attackers, and a complete rework of shield operators to improve player play with these operations. experience as a member.