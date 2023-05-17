Rainbow Six: Siege Year 8 Season 2 “Operation Trembling Root” Intelligence Revealed

5 On March 30, a defender operator will be brought in, and the “Consulate” map will be reworked

Ubisoft has announced that the remastered update for Rainbow Six: Siege Year 8 Season 2 “Operation Trembling Origins” will be available on May 30. This season brings a new Swedish operator, Fenrir, a reworked “Consulate” map, and many major game updates, including a new “targeting lane” for the shooting range, a new permanent playground playlist, and more .

Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 2 “Operation Tremors” CGI Trailer

“Operation Frightening Roots” has enlisted new Tactical Defender Operator Fenrir to join the fray with his “Frightening Nights” Dread Mine gear. The frightening equipment releases gas with a “fear effect” that temporarily restricts the victim’s vision. Therefore, strategically placing the device will disrupt the attacker’s movement, allowing players to guard against entry and temporarily cover their flanks. Fenrir is a Speed ​​2, Health 2 Operator, and his loadout consists of an MP7 or SASG-12 as a primary weapon and a BAILIFF 410 as a secondary.

Rainbow Six: Siege Year 8 Season 2 “Operation Trembling Origin” Animated Short | Chemical Potion Formula

The reworked “Consulate” map completely reshaped the player experience, revamping all floors and locations, making this map more balanced, deeper, and rewarding to play. Attacker spawn changes have been made to reduce frustration and improve safety, with fewer outdoor vulnerable positions and easier access for attackers to reach buildings from spawn points. The reworked “Consulate” map brings variety to each match, inspiring players to develop new tactics to win the match.

The shooting range has also seen new improvements, making it the ultimate testing and training ground for players, with the introduction of a new Targeting Track. The new Aiming Tracks allow players to master any weapon with custom training options including several target types, movement speed, distance, and more. This update also brings destructible walls to the shooting range, allowing players to test the destructive damage of different weapons. Year 8 Season 2 will also feature a new permanent playlist, allowing players to join “Playground Mode” at any time for fast and unique battles; returning game modes include “Headshot Only”, “Sniper Weapons Only” , “Golden Gun” and “Death Fight”. The new playlist will also introduce a new game mode called Free Play.

This season’s balance update includes a new item called Observation Blocker. This intelligence denial device projects a digital barrier that blocks the line of sight of adversary drones and observation tools, preventing them from spotting operators and devices on the other side. This barrier can only be seen through drones or observation tools, and operators cannot see it with naked eyes. This season also brings Grim the first wave of balance updates aimed at improving his item, the Hive Launcher: allowing his Hive to unleash swarms faster and improving its ability to catch nearby Defensive Operators Opportunity. Swarms are now more numerous and last longer, but have reduced the amount of time that Defenders remain tracked after moving away from the swarm.

Operation Trembling Roots adds new controller configurations with alternate input options for shooting, crouching, and leaning, making Siege a more comfortable gaming experience for everyone. This season will also bring a “Free Camera” option to Battle Replays, now players can not only watch their replays using Free Camera, but also view recorded videos and create content from any angle. In addition, squad members can now vote to let the captain know they are ready to fight, allowing them to go directly to the matchmaking phase even if there is still time left on the timer.

About Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege features a thriving professional esports tournament and a community of more than 80 million registered players, allowing players to pick unique Operators and engage in a fast-paced, ever-changing multiplayer experience. With the right mix of tactics and sabotage, Rainbow Six takes on the enemy in siege operations, with unique abilities and gadgets available to both attackers and defenders. Defenders prepare to fend off enemies by transforming their surroundings into modern strongholds, while attackers use scout drones to gain intelligence and carefully plan their raids. The game provides dozens of operators inspired by real anti-intelligence agents from all over the world at the player’s disposal, allowing players to decide how to face various challenges. By continuously adding new operators and new maps, we continue to add depth to the strategy and combat aspects of the game, making each game of “Rainbow Six: Siege” unpredictable, and establishing a pattern of excitement and fierce competition in the game industry New benchmark.