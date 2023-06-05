Rancher: IT vulnerability with high risk! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for ranchers. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for ranchers on June 1st, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Rancher Rancher are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Rancher Advisories on GitHub (Status: May 31, 2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several rancher vulnerabilities reported – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.9.

Rancher Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Rancher is a tool for managing Kubernetes container based environments.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in Rancher to escalate privilege, bypass security protections, or conduct a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-22648, CVE-2023-22647, CVE-2022-43760 und CVE-2020-10676 traded.

Systems affected by the Rancher vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Rancher Rancher < 2.6.13 (cpe:/a:rancher:rancher)

Rancher Rancher < 2.7.4 (cpe:/a:rancher:rancher)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Rancher Advisories on GitHub from 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/rancher/rancher/security/advisories/GHSA-46v3-ggjg-qq3x

Rancher Advisories on GitHub from 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/rancher/rancher/security/advisories/GHSA-8vhc-hwhc-cpj4

Rancher Advisories on GitHub from 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/rancher/rancher/security/advisories/GHSA-p976-h52c-26p6

Rancher Advisories on GitHub from 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/rancher/rancher/security/advisories/GHSA-vf6j-6739-78m8

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for ranchers. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/01/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de