Windows Powershell can be used to randomly select a value from a range of values. This random generator can be integrated into existing Powershell scripts or, as in my case, used to randomly select names from a list.

Create a random number generator with Get-Random

The required Powershell cmdlet is called “Get-Random“. This function is given values ​​via parameters from which a random value is to be determined. So the code below would output a random number in the range 1 – 10:

Get-Random -Minimum 1 -Maximum 10

The Minimum parameter specifies the lowest value, and the Maximum parameter specifies the highest. If the parameters are not specified, Powershell will choose a random number between 0 and 2147483647 (Int32.MaxValue).

Get random numbers from a variable

It is also possible to randomly determine a number from variables. Are several numbers in one Array stored, you only need to pass the variable to the function. Maximum and minimum values ​​are omitted here, as only values ​​from the array are selected:

$zahlenbereich = @(10,20,30,40,50) Get-Random $zahlenbereich

Generate multiple random numbers

The parameter “count‘ enables the determination of several random numbers from the specified range. This could be used, for example, to type the lottery numbers. The following command selects 6 random numbers from the range 1 to 49:

Get-Random -Minimum 1 -Maximum 49 -Count 6

Random lottery numbers determined using Powershell.

Selecting names at random – example of use

As mentioned at the beginning, I would like to create a script that will give me a random name that was previously entered together with other names. The whole thing is a little gimmick, but shows how the random number generator can be installed.

I enter the names in the Windows Powershell script using a do-while loop in an array (line 4-13). A name is then determined using Get-Random using a random number generator (line 16) and stored in a variable. The screen is then emptied, the names entered are listed again and a countdown from 5 downwards is carried out. After that, the randomly selected name will be displayed.

Enter the names for the random number generator.

The Powershell random number generator determines a “winner” and outputs the name after a countdown.

# Ausgabefenster leeren Clear-Host # Erstellen einer leeren Liste für die Namen $names = @() # Schleife für die Eingabe der Namen do { $name = Read-Host "Gib einen Namen ein (oder drücke Enter, um fortzufahren):" if ($name) { $names += $name } } while ($name) # Zufällige Auswahl eines Namens aus der Liste $selectedName = Get-Random $names # Ausgabe der Liste der eingegebenen Namen Clear-Host Write-Host "Folgende Namen wurden eingegeben: `r`n $names" Write-Host "`r`n" # Countdown von 5 abwärts for($i=5; $i -ge 1; $i--){ Write-Host "Der ausgewählte Name wird in $i Sekunden angezeigt..." Start-Sleep -Seconds 1 } # Ausgabe des ausgewählten Namens Write-Host "" Write-Host "Der ausgewählte Name ist: $selectedName" Write-Host ""

