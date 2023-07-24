Ransomware must be fought like the mafia

In order for ransomware gangs to blackmail their victims, they rely on an entire ecosystem of criminals. That’s where the investigators have to start.

Strike against criminal marketplace: Members of the British police authority NCA take a man into custody as part of an international action against the Genesis Market.

On May 13, a young Russian sits in an office of the US Federal Police in Arizona and is being questioned. The accusation: He carried out several extortionate cyber attacks on companies in Japan, France, Kenya and the USA. The 20-year-old R.A. is said to be part of the notorious ransomware group Lockbit.

