Rare chance to see Northern Taurid meteor shower during weekend peak

The Taurid meteor shower is not over yet, and one of its two streams will peak this weekend.

When the Northern Taurids, a minor annual shower, are at their most active, skywatchers may see one or two bright meteors streaking across the night sky.

The Southern Taurids peaked on November 5, and the dynamic duo has been seen superimposed on the night sky since mid-October. According to EarthSky, the Northern Taurids are expected to peak around 07:21 pm Miami time on Sunday.

Both taurid showers, which come from a comet called Encke, typically produce about five meteors per hour. But because comet debris tends to be large, up to 1 meter in diameter, Taurid meteors appear brighter as they pass through the atmosphere, Bill Cooke, head of the Meteoroid Environment Office, told CNN from NASA.

Some of the Taurid meteors are brighter than the planet Venus, the second brightest celestial object in the night sky after the Moon, and are classified as fireballs, according to NASA.

“If I were going out to see the Taurids, I would prepare for a long observing session for most of the night,” Cooke said. “I would make myself as comfortable as possible—maybe bring a sleeping bag or a cot outside, and dress appropriately—and be prepared to spend hours outside.”

Peak Northern Taurid activity will occur a few nights before and after Sunday, according to the American Meteor Society. If local weather conditions permit, the best time to spot a meteor will be after midnight in any time zone. The meteor shower appears to originate in the radiant constellation Taurus, and will be highest in the sky during the early morning hours, Cooke said.

The moon will be in its new moon phase, with only 2% illumination, according to the American Meteor Society, and will provide ideal viewing conditions as its brightness will not interfere with the visibility of meteors.

Debris from a family of comets

Although Taurid rates are low this year, the American Meteor Society noted that astronomers have observed an increase in Southern Taurid activity every three to seven years that can produce double the rates. Scientists predict that the next chance to see an outburst — known as a “Taurid swarm” — will be in 2025, Cooke said.

According to Cooke, the Northern Taurids are believed to be remnants of several asteroids that were once part of Comet Encke, but which broke away along with other space rocks tens of thousands of years ago.

When these celestial objects, known as the Encke Complex, undertake their orbital journey around the Sun, they leave a trail of debris that appears in the form of the Taurid meteor shower when the Earth’s orbit intersects their path.

Occasionally, larger than usual meteoroids, such as the Taurids, can pass through Earth’s atmosphere and survive intact. When they fall to the ground they are called meteorites.

“Most meteoroids burn up very high and do not reach the ground. The largest ones, the size of a meter, the size of a rock, could break up and scatter meteorites on the ground,” explains Cooke, who adds that they will be small and are not likely to cause damage. NASA estimates that about 48.5 tons of this space debris fall to Earth every day.

“When a meteorite hits the ground it is already cold,” explains Cooke. “It doesn’t cause fires. It’s cold and can be picked up.”

The next meteor showers

Northern Taurid meteors are expected to burn in the sky until the end of the shower on December 2, according to the American Meteor Society. If you’ve been wanting to see more, here are the rest of the meteor showers that reach their maximum in 2023:

Leonids: November 17 and 18 Geminids: December 13 and 14 Ursids: December 21-22

Full moons

There are two full moons left in 2023, according to the Farmer’s Almanac:

November 27: Beaver Moon December 26: Cold Moon

