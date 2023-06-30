Rare First Generation iPhone with 4 GB Storage Goes Up for Auction: Expecting Bids of $50,000 to $100,000

Title: Rare First Generation iPhone with 4 GB of Storage to be Auctioned

Introduction:

On June 29, 2007, Apple revolutionized the smartphone industry by introducing the first generation of the iPhone. Now, after sixteen years, a rare, factory-sealed unit of this iconic device with 4 GB of storage is set to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction. This version, which is no longer in production, holds immense historical value for tech enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Details:

The initial iPhone models provided customers with a mere 4 GB of memory. Over time, Apple released versions with increased storage capacity. However, LCG Auctions has managed to procure the exact 4 GB version, making it particularly sought-after among collectors.

Upon its release, the 4 GB iPhone carried a price tag of $499. LCG Auctions claims that this particular modification’s production ceased just a few months after its introduction, lending to its rarity and value.

Auction Information:

The bidding for this highly anticipated lot will commence in a few hours, with the starting price set at $10,000. LCG Auctions aims to fetch between $50,000 and $100,000 for the original iPhone with 4 GB of internal memory. Notably, two previous auctions saw first-generation iPhones sell for $63,000 and $40,000, respectively.

Conclusion:

As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, the opportunity to own a piece of technological history becomes increasingly enticing. LCG Auctions’ latest offer in the form of a first-generation iPhone with 4 GB of storage presents a rare chance for enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of Apple’s iconic lineage. The auction promises excitement and potential record-breaking bids as enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the bidding war.

[Source: LCG Auctions, Image: MacRumors]

