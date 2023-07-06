Rare Sony PlayStation 5 Prototypes Surface for Sale on Japanese Auction Platform

Sony PlayStation 5 Game Console Prototypes Pop Up for Sale on Japanese Auction Platform

A collection of Sony PlayStation 5 game console prototypes has recently surfaced for sale on the popular Japanese Yahoo auction platform. The seller, known by the online username tuyczy7m, resides in Japan and has put up several prototypes for eager buyers to acquire. Intriguingly, the photos accompanying the product listings suggest that these prototypes are even older than the development kit that was previously showcased online before the final design of the PS5 was officially unveiled.

These prototypes are believed to have been made available by a supplier seeking to avoid potential legal ramifications from Sony. Consequently, the sales duration of these elusive pieces is generally limited to just 24 hours. Notably, the supplier listed a “Prototype 2 – not for sale” development kit prototype last week, setting the price at a whopping 800,000 yen (around HK$57,740/NT$225,540).

In addition to the aforementioned prototype, another variant named “Prototype 1” has been made available, with a price tag of 551,000 yen (approximately HK$39,770/NT$155,340). And today, yet another prototype has emerged, priced at 600,000 yen (around HK$43,300/NT$169,160). These unique pieces are poised to attract the attention of console collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Despite the interest surrounding these prototypes, Sony possesses the capability to render them inoperable through their tracking system. However, this does not detract from their allure, as they represent a glimpse into the early stages of the PS5’s development.

As of now, it remains uncertain how many of these prototypes are available or if there are plans for future listings. The gaming community eagerly awaits updates regarding this unique opportunity to possess a piece of PlayStation history.