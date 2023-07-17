Rashid Brings the Storm: Street Fighter 6 Introduces a Swift and Powerful Fighter

Title: Rashid Returns with a Whirlwind of Power in Street Fighter 6

Byline: Capcom Social Media and Community Senior Manager – Andy Wong

World fighters, get ready for the storm! The highly anticipated character Rashid, armed with the power of wind, is set to make his debut in Street Fighter 6 on July 24th. Whether you’re playing in the Fighting Ground or World Tour single player mode, Rashid’s lightning-fast moves and agile battle style will make it challenging for any opponent to get close.

Rashid, who first appeared in Street Fighter V, makes his grand return to the series with a new mission. After experiencing a sudden epiphany, Rashid sets out to fight against the world‘s strongest fighters while documenting the mysteries behind their incredible power. As a film creator, he carries a camera with him at all times, allowing him to broadcast live and capture the true essence of power.

Players will have the opportunity to meet Rashid in the World Tour mode. Not only can you learn moves from him, but you can also engage in life conversations, strengthen your bond through gifts, and complete tasks together. Once your bond with Rashid reaches its peak, you will unlock his second outfit. His loyal fans and followers will undoubtedly recognize this iconic attire. After mastering Rashid’s moves, you can test your skills in the Battle Lobby and partake in thrilling Avatar Battles.

Game Director Takayuki Nakayama reveals the behind-the-scenes challenges faced when designing Rashid’s unique appearance. From his hairstyle and wind control to his parkour prowess, every aspect of Rashid’s design was carefully crafted. Nakayama emphasizes that Rashid is a “footuber” character, incorporating a camera mounted on his chest belt and a smartwatch embedded in his bracelet. These digital accessories reflect Rashid’s love for technology. Additionally, his sandals accentuate his lightness during jumps and parkour actions, while his gloves and other accessories feature an eagle beak pattern, adding a touch of fierceness to his attacks.

Although Rashid’s move design retains several moves from Street Fighter V, his “wind change” abilities bring new inspiration and gameplay dynamics to the character. Rashid’s signature ability to soar through the air remains intact, but now he has even more hurricane-based options to unleash upon his opponents.

According to Mr. Nakayama, Rashid possesses a unique fighting style that showcases his parkour abilities and agility. With various attacking skills and swift running steps, Rashid can approach opponents from tricky angles, maintaining balance in battle. One new move, the “Arabian Cyclone,” combines a roundabout kick with a small whirlwind to surprise and attack enemies. Combining this move with his other skills opens up exciting combo possibilities.

Rashid’s control over whirlwinds allows for enhanced flexibility and movement. In Street Fighter 6, his V-Trigger I can summon a large forward-moving whirlwind, amplifying his “Whirlwind Shot” ability. His new level 2 super move, “Ysaar,” transforms the characteristics of his whirlwind. Rashid’s level 3 super, “Altair,” envelops opponents in a storm, launching them into the air before delivering a devastating blow.

Players who purchase the Year 1 Character Pass or own the Deluxe or Ultimate editions will be able to unlock Rashid on July 24th. Those still undecided can enjoy one hour of free gameplay with Rashid using the Rental Fighter ticket, available with the Fighting Pass.

Rashid is also featured in the Fighting Pass, which offers exciting new Footuber-related items and appearance themes. Don’t miss the opportunity to get your hands on these exclusive items before July 23rd.

The storm warning has been issued. Get ready to join the battlefield and experience the whirlwind of power that is Rashid in Street Fighter 6 on July 24th. We can’t wait to see you unleash your skills!

(Note: The launch date of the game content may vary based on different regions/countries. The above information is subject to change without prior notice.)

