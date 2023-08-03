“Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” Expands to Windows Platform, But is an 8GB Graphics Card Enough?

Title: “Popular PS5 Game ‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’ Now Available on PC, But Can an 8GB Graphics Card Handle It?”

Introduction:

The highly acclaimed action game “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” has expanded its reach beyond the PlayStation 5 console and has now been released on the Windows platform. While the PC version retains most features from the PS5 version, including compatibility with the DualSense controller and the introduction of “Direct Storage” reading technology, the question arises as to whether an 8GB graphics card is sufficient for an optimal gaming experience.

Game Overview:

Developed by Insomniac Games, known for their work on the “Marvel’s Spider-Man” series, “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” is a platform action game that combines stunning visuals with a captivating storyline. The game allows players to control the iconic characters Ratchet and Clank as they embark on interdimensional adventures and explore various planets. With a mix of action-packed levels and mind-bending puzzles, the game offers an interactive and enjoyable experience likened to an “Interactive Cartoon Movie.”

PC Features:

The PC version of “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” boasts several unique features, including higher image resolutions, ray tracing and shadow effects, and support for ultra-wide screens up to 32:9 and three-screen 48:9 setups. The game also supports advanced rendering technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, and Intel XeSS, providing enhanced visuals. Additionally, players can still enjoy the immersive experience of the game through the adaptive trigger and vibration function of the DualSense controller.

Hardware Requirements:

The official hardware recommendations for running the game at 1080p 60fps with medium quality settings call for a graphics card equivalent to a GeForce RTX 2060 or RX 5700. For players aiming for higher resolutions, a graphics card like the RTX 3070 or above is recommended.

8GB Graphics Card Performance:

In tests performed with various graphics cards, it was observed that the game’s performance seemed to put a heavy load on the display memory. While graphics cards like the RTX 4060 8GB and RX 7600 8GB struggled to cope with the “high” quality settings, the previous generation RTX 3060 12GB exhibited smoother performance. The contemporary RTX 4070 12GB also delivered exceptional results.

Memory Usage:

Detailed testing with the RTX 4070 12GB showed that VRAM utilization exceeded 8GB under the “high” image quality settings and approached unstable levels at around 7.5GB under “medium” settings. This indicates that a graphics card with 12GB or more VRAM is necessary to fully utilize the game’s potential.

Conclusion:

While the release of “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” on PC allows more players to experience the game’s captivating universe, the debate regarding the adequacy of an 8GB graphics card for optimal performance has arisen. With the game’s heavy memory load and the growing demand for high-quality visuals, it becomes evident that PC hardware manufacturers and game developers must collaborate closely to optimize performance and ensure a seamless gaming experience.

