Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Coming to PC July 26

PC version features and pre-order details are released.

Julian Huybregts

Nixxes Software Community Manager

Hello everyone! This summer, interstellar adventure duo Rajet and Clark will make their PC debut! All of us at Nixxes Software are excited to announce our next project with Insomniac Games.

The Ratchet & Clank series recently celebrated 20 anniversary. We are excited and honored to bring this classic series to a new audience experience. If you’ve never played any games in the series before, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a great place to start. In addition to stunning visual images and an independent plot that is very suitable for new players, this game also has two new characters: Levitt and Kit.

This game will be launched on July 26th, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet these interstellar heroes and embark on a cross-dimensional adventure! Today I’ll share with you for the first time details about the features of the PC version, what the team has been working hard on for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC, and information about pre-orders.

The PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart offers ray-traced reflections, multiple quality level options, and new ray-traced shadows for natural light sources in outdoor areas. This results in realistic shading performance with a natural gradation of softness*.

We know that many PC gamers like to play on ultra-wide screens. To this end we have added support for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios as well as 48:9 triple monitor configurations. Both gameplay and cutscenes are optimized for ultra-wide screens. This is thanks to our engineers, art designers, and quality assurance teams who analyze the game and adjust all cutscenes to ensure that the graphics are compatible with the aspect ratio of the environment.

This work is not limited by the picture playback rate, and adopts the latest performance-enhancing upscaling technology. You’ll be able to choose between NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection technology. This work also supports NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLAA image quality enhancement technologies.

The PC version of “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” provides full mouse and keyboard support, and can customize the control method, and also fully supports controller operation. When using the DualSense controller with a wired connection, players can feel the actions in the game appear realistically in their hands through tactile feedback and dynamic trigger effects.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and you can wishlist or pre-order the game now. If you pre-order before launch, players will have early access to the following in-game items while playing:

· Pixelated gun weapons

· Carbon Solid Armor Set

The PC version includes five sets of armor from the Digital Deluxe Edition and the 20th Anniversary Armor Pack, as well as five other sets of armor inspired by the previous series.

We’ll be revealing more about the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in the coming weeks. Follow us on Twitter keep abreast of the latest news.

*A compatible PC and hardware are required to enjoy the image enhancement effect.

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.