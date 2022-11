Razer πŸ’š November Super Deal πŸ’š Up to 55% off Core X eGPU

Agent Altech’s November discounts are really one wave after another. Recently, Razer users have brought πŸ’š November super discounts πŸ’š, designated models of Core X eGPU will be on sale at a discounted price of as low as 55%. Interested players Don’t miss it! !

Razer πŸ’š November Super Deal πŸ’š

Promotion period πŸ“†: From now until December 2, 2022

🐍 Core X (Black / Mercury)

β€’ Built-in ATX 650W

β€’ 2x 8-pin (6+2-pin PCI-E) connectors

β€’Maximum support for 3-slot graphics cards

Special price πŸ’²1,399

🐍 Core X Chroma

β€’ Built-in ATX 700W

β€’ 2x 8-pin (6+2-pin PCI-E) connectors

β€’Maximum support for 3-slot graphics cards

Special price πŸ’²1,799

✠Supported devices:

β€’ Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices with Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4

β€’A Mac computer* with Thunderbolt 3 and macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 (inclusive) operating system. (M1 and M2 Mac devices do not support eGPU)

– Selected model products, while stocks last.

– This promotion is not applicable to products purchased through Razerstore or Razerzone.com.

– In case of any disputes, Altech Computer System Ltd. reserves the right of final decision.