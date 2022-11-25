Razer 💚 November Super Deal 💚 Up to 55% off Core X eGPU

Razer users have brought 💚 November super discounts 💚, designated models of Core X eGPU will be on sale at a discounted price of as low as 55%.

Razer 💚 November Super Deal 💚

Promotion period 📆: From now until December 2, 2022

🐍 Core X (Black / Mercury)

• Built-in ATX 650W

• 2x 8-pin (6+2-pin PCI-E) connectors

•Maximum support for 3-slot graphics cards

Special price 💲1,399

🐍 Core X Chroma

• Built-in ATX 700W

• 2x 8-pin (6+2-pin PCI-E) connectors

•Maximum support for 3-slot graphics cards

Special price 💲1,799

✅Supported devices:

• Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices with Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4

•A Mac computer* with Thunderbolt 3 and macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 (inclusive) operating system. (M1 and M2 Mac devices do not support eGPU)

– Selected model products, while stocks last.

– This promotion is not applicable to products purchased through Razerstore or Razerzone.com.

– In case of any disputes, Altech Computer System Ltd. reserves the right of final decision.