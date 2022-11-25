Razer 💚 November Super Deal 💚
Up to 55% off Core X eGPU
Text: Cherry Kwok / News Center
advertising
Agent Altech’s November discounts are really one wave after another. Recently, Razer users have brought 💚 November super discounts 💚, designated models of Core X eGPU will be on sale at a discounted price of as low as 55%. Interested players Don’t miss it! !
Razer 💚 November Super Deal 💚
Promotion period 📆: From now until December 2, 2022
—————————————————————-
🐍 Core X (Black / Mercury)
• Built-in ATX 650W
• 2x 8-pin (6+2-pin PCI-E) connectors
•Maximum support for 3-slot graphics cards
Special price 💲1,399
–
🐍 Core X Chroma
• Built-in ATX 700W
• 2x 8-pin (6+2-pin PCI-E) connectors
•Maximum support for 3-slot graphics cards
Special price 💲1,799
–
✅Supported devices:
• Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices with Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4
•A Mac computer* with Thunderbolt 3 and macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 (inclusive) operating system. (M1 and M2 Mac devices do not support eGPU)
–
– Selected model products, while stocks last.
– This promotion is not applicable to products purchased through Razerstore or Razerzone.com.
– In case of any disputes, Altech Computer System Ltd. reserves the right of final decision.