Razer Blackwidow V4 75% Keyboard Review: The Best of Both Worlds?

Razer’s Latest V4 Series Keyboard Aims to Cater to Customization Enthusiasts

The market for custom keyboards has long been dominated by adults who are passionate about creating their perfect typing experience. Whether it’s buying individual parts and building the keyboard from scratch or purchasing a pre-made solution that can be modified later, it’s a niche but dedicated community. Razer, a well-known name in the gaming and PC accessory industry, has recently launched its V4 series keyboard, aiming to appeal to both the customization enthusiasts and those who prefer a ready-made solution.

The keyboard comes equipped with Razer Orange switches, known for their tactile but quiet keys with good resistance. While some users may have a preference for different switches, Razer has opted for a switch that is in line with what many DIY enthusiasts use. The keyboard is compatible with both 3-pin and 5-pin connectors, offering flexibility for different setups. It also features a lubricated key and a high-quality tool for key removal.

In terms of performance, the keyboard offers a tactile and relatively quiet typing experience. The construction is in line with Razer’s high standards, featuring a streamlined design, clean construction, and an aluminum top panel. It also includes a wrist rest for added comfort during extended typing sessions. Internally, damping foam is used in strategic places, and the circuit board supports an 8000 Hz polling rate for all switches.

While the keyboard offers an excellent user experience, it comes with a price tag of £190, which may be a significant investment for some users. However, the keyboard’s features, including gorgeous RGB lighting and a durable chassis, may justify the cost for those who prioritize performance and aesthetics.

The Razer Blackwidow V4 75% keyboard is a strong contender in a market that is already saturated with options targeting a similar audience. With its focus on customization and high-quality components, it aims to appeal to enthusiasts who prioritize performance and flexibility in their typing experience. Whether it’s worth the investment will ultimately depend on the individual user’s preferences and needs.

