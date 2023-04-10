Blessed are gamers who love Razer keyboards! Razer recently launched the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard, the latest in Razer’s award-winning BlackWidow series of keyboards, featuring a Razer Command Dial, dedicated Macro keys, full Razer Chroma RGB lighting, Razer Mechanical Switches and dedicated multimedia controls , The top right of the keyboard is also equipped with high-quality metal buttons and scroll wheels, which can control multimedia and volume at any time, which is very convenient! To put it simply, it is the best weapon for playing games and chasing dramas. It also has beautiful RGB lighting effects to show your personal style, plus USB-HUB, durable 5052 aluminum alloy cover, dual-angle stand, and up to 8,000Hz The polling rate is definitely a fantastic keyboard that all computer gamers want to have most!

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is an all-around battle base keyboard packed with features for gamers and computer enthusiasts alike!

Since the BlackWidow series was launched in 2010, it has been loved by gamers; this time, the BlackWidow V4 Pro is equipped with an easily customizable Razer command knob and exclusive macro keys, which can provide players with more complete control capabilities, and all buttons are located in the same position It’s all very smooth! Lighting effects are definitely Razer’s design strengths. This time the keyboard brings 3-sided keyboard underlighting and individual lighting effects for each key, which can be smoothly used with Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting ecosystem to bring a truly immersive gaming experience!

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Unboxing

The product packaging is very handsome! Clearly tell buyers that the product is designed with its own mechanical green switches, with its own RAZER CHROMA RGB lighting effect, equipped with a Razer command wheel, eight macro buttons, and four multimedia shortcut buttons!

On the back of the color box, there are further detailed product features and functional information

The body is made of 5052 aluminum alloy, which has a more refined appearance and higher durability! Each button has a strong rebound, and the sound of the button is loud but not too noisy. It is quite a texture and comfortable sound feedback!

The keyboard features the latest generation of Razer mechanical switches, with a choice of audible mechanical green switches for a defined tactile response, or linear mechanical yellow switches for smooth and silent execution. Both switch styles have been further tested to withstand up to 100 million keystrokes! And this unboxing is the sound mechanical green axis.

Razer mechanical green switch with sound is a classic of their brand! For gamers who want to feel and hear every keystroke, the Razer Acoustic Mechanical Green Switches feature tactile feedback, crisp keystrokes, and optimally tuned trigger and reset points for For best-in-class gaming and input performance.

The structural design of the Razer mechanical green switch with sound is shown in the picture above. It can be seen that the components are rich and have perfect light transmission characteristics!

Razer Mechanical Green switches with sound can last up to 10 million keystrokes! The trigger force is a perfect 50 g~

The interior of the keyboard contains 2 layers of sound-absorbing foam, as well as a factory-lubricated stabilizer, which can improve the keyboard keystroke sound when typing.

The double-injection molding ABS keycaps can withstand intense heavy use, and the use of a double-injection molding process ensures that the labels on the keys will never wear out due to use, and the extra-thick keycap side walls provide excellent durability, enough to Withstands heavy use from intense gaming.

Convenient Customizable Features

The command knob is pre-set with 8 preset modes, including window zooming to switching browser tabs, etc. Not only that, users can also set up to 100 custom modes for the knob, and correspond the clockwise and counterclockwise directions of the knob to their favorite actions. For daily use, users can set shortcut keys for multiple applications, such as adjusting the brush size in Photoshop or moving the timeline in Adobe Premiere Pro. Simply press the command knob to switch between various modes, and easily distinguish through the backlight color of the knob. To put it simply, it is not only suitable for gamers, but also suitable for all types of creators and word processing users.

The key switch type is Razer mechanical green switch, there are five sets of macro buttons on the left side, and the “Razer command knob” in the upper left corner

Hybrid built-in storage for up to 5 profiles; 5 easily accessible macro keys on the left side of the main keyboard configuration, players can use the macro keys to enable complex actions, all keys can be accessed through Razer Synapse Or instant macro recording function to set (ie with Razer Synapse software). In addition, there are 3 macro keys on the left side of the keyboard, adding up to a total of 8 macro keys for players to use conveniently.

During the initial use, I found that the preset value of the Razer command knob can be used to move up and down the webpage. Pressing the knob can also be used for switching other functions; if you hold down the SHIFT key and press the knob at the same time, you can return to the previous mode. Razer utilizes mode-specific backlighting to help you easily identify which mode the knob is currently in.

The macro button on the side is also very convenient. In addition to setting the macro command of the game, it can also be used as a quick switch of the window. In addition, the lighting brightness of the keyboard and the screen brightness of the screen can be quickly adjusted, and there is also a sleep key to execute (FN shortcut key bar).

continue reading the report

There are also 3 macro keys on the side

Razer Command Knob for quick operations and fine-tuning of light levels

In addition, the multifunctional scroll wheel design on the right side of the keyboard is very convenient. With the 4 media keys, you can pause, play, skip, fine-tune the brightness, adjust the volume and other functions, and enjoy the highest convenience when enjoying entertainment!

Create and store up to 100 patterns with Razer Synapse. Assign the exclusive backlight of the custom mode, and correspond the clockwise and counterclockwise rotation of the knob to any function.

The bottom of the keyboard is also designed with a beautiful back and non-slip. Here you can also see that there are six contacts in front of the keyboard and the handle, which are used to connect RGB lighting effects in series.

The product is equipped with two sets of USB-C and one set of USB-A terminals. The leftmost set of USB-C in the photo is used to connect to the computer, and the others are used as USB-HUB devices for applications, which is equivalent to providing you with an additional set of USB devices. It is recommended to be connected to the mouse, and for external storage devices that do not need high-speed operation~

ergonomic design

The bottom of the keyboard itself has a height support design. If the depth of the desktop permits, it is recommended to use the included detachable leather wrist rest to improve the comfort of the wrist! And this wrist drag is different from other competing brands, instead of guiding the light from the keyboard area to the RGB lighting effect, the body has an electronic structure to connect the Razer Chroma RGB lighting effect in series!

In the photo, you can also clearly see two sets of USB-C and one set of USB-A ports in the keyboard, which are convenient for connecting various I/O devices (such as mouse, hard disk) or charging some mobile devices ( such as cell phone)

There are two angles of height support, which can be adjusted according to your own needs (6 degrees and 9 degrees), and the height can be raised by about 8mm and 15mm

Magnetic Faux Leather Soft Wrist Pad with Backlight

The softly padded wrist rest is engineered to provide secure support during long gaming sessions, and features Razer Chroma RGB to complement the keyboard’s underlit lighting.

Very comfortable detachable leather wrist rest, thoughtful design with light effect and light guide, users can decide whether to use it together with the magnetic attraction of the keyboard (considering the most comfortable position of the palm ~ wrist), and considerate Comes with 2 Type A to Type C transmission lines (the braided line is designed for high durability), which can be used for standard keyboard connection and USB transmission (it is recommended that the manufacturer should provide another USB-C to USB-C, which is more flexible, of course It’s better to pay an extra ^^”).

In the magnetic fit design, you can see that there are hidden 6 pin contacts connected to the keyboard, which has achieved the perfect Razer Chroma RGB lighting effect.

There are also multiple non-slip designs at the bottom of the wrist rest

Combine that with the convenient magnetic faux leather wrist rest for a comfortable experience for long gaming sessions. The soft wrist rest with built-in comfort padding is designed to provide safe support during long game play!

Different from most of the wrist pads on the market, BlackWidow V4 Pro’s wrist pad has a comfortable and anti-slip feel, which is suitable for both summer and winter. The depth and height are also designed to be very ergonomic, which perfectly makes the wrist comfortable by using the keyboard for a long time!

Immersion with Razer Chroma RGB

I believe that every Razer user likes their RGB lighting effect design very much. I think all their products can emit light evenly in a large area. This is by no means a technology that ordinary small factories can keep up with. The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is designed for full Razer Chroma RGB immersion, featuring customizable backlight effects in 16.8 million color options. The keyboard is equipped with individual lighting effects for each key, and the transparent key sleeves can shine brightly to create a more dazzling and vivid RGB effect.

The coolest thing is that the 38-zone underlight lighting effect with the same brightness can be extended to the magnetic soft artificial leather wrist pad. In addition to amplifying the overall sense of brightness, it can also bring users a more immersive RGB experience. experience! In addition to the quick switching of lighting effects on the keyboard, the Razer Synapse software not only allows users to synchronize all devices that support the Razer Chroma RGB function, but also synchronize lighting effects with other third-party products that support Chroma Connect!

Razer command knob on the upper left for quick fine-tuning of light levels

There is also a circle of backlight on the right multimedia control button

In addition, it is understood that there are currently more than 200 games that integrate Chroma, and when playing, the RGB lights will respond interactively according to the actions or situations that occur in the game!

The main chassis is equipped with double-sided bottom light

The wrist pad is equipped with a three-sided bottom light

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro keyboard experience

How to choose the keyboard? Of course, the feel is the first element, and then there are other additional functions! The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is satisfying both in terms of feel and trigger speed. The feel of the keys is really nothing to say, and it achieves a good balance between typing and playing games. Very solid and stable tapping feedback, the feeling of pressing down the keys is really indescribable, and the sound is also very comfortable, so you don’t have to worry about disturbing your family when you are working in the dead of night! There is actually a subtle touch between pressing the button down to the end, just like the accelerator feedback of a good car!

Macro keys allow players to perform complex actions with a single key press, while the keyboard also features individual Razer Chroma RGB lighting and multi-zone RGB underlighting for each key. It can provide players with almost unlimited customization options and immersive game experience! Here I want to emphasize that the real keyboard is not only able to meet the needs of gamers, but also suitable for creators, because the design of macro shortcut keys and knobs can make you more handy when performing various audio-visual processing software , and the detailed functions are waiting for you to discover by yourself!

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro does not support any wireless mode to connect to the computer, so a USB Cable is required to operate, but it also provides you with high-speed and low-latency command control speed, and Convenient USB HUB function! The product provides a two-year warranty service. The current suggested price is NT$7,590. Although it is not cheap, it is guaranteed to be worth the money, and you will be addicted to it after using it!

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Product Feature Review

Razer mechanical switch (green switch/yellow switch) Razer Chroma RGB supports Razer Synapse 5052 aluminum alloy top cover double injection molding ABS keycap Razer command knob 5 dedicated macro keys 3 dedicated macro side buttons dedicated media wheel and 4 dedicated Media keys USB 2.0 signal transmission Detachable Type C cable Comes with shell foam and PCB foam smooth stabilizer Magnetic faux leather Soft wrist pad Dual bottom light on the main case, three on the wrist pad Built-in storage with edge-to-bottom light hybrid, can store up to 5 profiles Up to 8,000 Hz polling rate

This article Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro mechanical keyboard unboxing evaluation sharing first appeared in computer DIY.

More computer DIY reports

Click me to see more technology product unboxing articles