Razer Blade 14 2023 Review: A 14-inch Thin Gaming Laptop With Integrated AMD AI Engine and Powerful Performance

With the launch of AMD’s Ryzen 7040HS series notebook computer processor equipped with XDNA AI engine, Razer has teamed up with it to simultaneously launch the 2023-style 14-inch Razer Blade 14 gaming notebook. Let’s take a look at its performance!

Specification analysis

The 2023-style Razer Blade 14 is equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processors across the board, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop version GPUs. This test is the black version machine, equipped with two 8GB (total 16GB) DDR5-5600 modules, priced at US$ 2,699.99 (tax excluded) / NT$ 96,990 (tax included).

Ryzen 9 7940HS belongs to AMD’s Ryzen 7040HS series code-named Phoenix. It adopts Zen 4 architecture and TSMC 4nm process. Built-in 8MB L2 cache and 16MB L3 cache, the overall TDP is preset at 35 ~ 45W, which can be expanded to 54W according to the heat dissipation design.

GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU is NVIDIA’s latest generation Ada Lovelace architecture, also using TSMC’s 4nm process, chip number AD106, with 36 sets of SM (Streaming Multiprocessor), including 4608 CUDA Cores, 36 third-generation RT Cores and With 144 4th-generation Tensor Cores and 8GB GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit interface, the base TGP is 115W, and the Razer Blade 14 2023 is equipped with a maximum power consumption of 140W for Dynamic Boost.

Although there is no built-in Dynamic Display Switch chip that supports Advanced Optimus technology, it is still equipped with a MUX Switch chip. Users can go to the BIOS to activate the direct connection mode of the independent display according to their needs, and still display unlimited GPU performance.

The Razer Blade 14 2023 continues to use the vapor chamber as the main component of heat dissipation, with server-grade graphite heat-conducting material to accelerate conduction, and 2 fans as power. At the same time, the thickness of the cooling fins is reduced to 0.05mm, in a limited space. It accommodates more fins to expand the heat dissipation area. The interior near the keyboard frame uses NASBIS thin thermal insulation material to reduce the heat feeling when the hand touches the aluminum alloy body.

The screen uses a 16:10 format WQHD+ (2560×1600) resolution 240 Hz panel with a larger field of view. The brightness can reach 500 nits, the delay is as low as 3 ms, and the color rendering capability covers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and supports AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync.The camera above the screen integrates a physical switch to ensure privacy and security

It is worth mentioning that, unlike the previous generation Razer Blade 14 system memory which cannot be expanded in the form of on-board, the Razer Blade 14 2023 is equipped with 2 sets of DDR5 SO-DOMM slots, which are already configured with 2 sets of 8GB DDR5- 5600 memory module, which can be expanded up to 32GB x 2 for a total of 64GB of DDR5 system memory.

In addition to the memory module, the USB of the external expansion interface has also been upgraded to USB4, with a transmission rate of up to 40Gbps. At the same time, it integrates Display Port 1.4 video output and supports 20V USB-C PD 3.0 100W charging.

Under the stacking of various high-end components, radiators and materials, the Razer Blade 14 2023 can still maintain a size of 310.7 x 228 mm, a thickness of 17.99 mm, and a weight of 1.84 kg, which is quite powerful.

The key travel of the keyboard with single-key independent RGB lighting effect reaches 1.0 mm, and the built-in anti-ghosting function. The range of the touchpad is quite large, which greatly increases the operating comfort. It is a pity that the power switch button is placed in the keyboard area, and the button form is still the same, there is a risk of accidental touch.

Effectiveness measurement

AMD AI Engine Exclusive Features

Since the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor equipped with the Razer Blade 14 2023 has a built-in “XDNA” AI engine, the camera settings page of the native interface of the Windows 11 operating system can activate backgrounds including automatic composition, eye contact, and blur/soft focus Effects and other camera effects, and these effects are driven by the AI ​​​​engine in the processor, which will not occupy CPU and GPU resources.

CPU rendering

Compared with Intel’s Core i9-13900H (6 P-core + 8 E-core) of the same level but with more cores, the Ryzen 9 7940HS’s performance is slightly inferior, but the lag is not too much, about 10%.

CPU overall performance

The single-core performance of Geekbench 6 is not much different, and the multi-core performance is about 10% behind.

game performance

The key point of game performance still falls on the GPU. The 140W GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU paired with the Ryzen 9 7940HS processor can provide more than 100 fps in most 1080p resolution environments in the 17 AAA games tested this time, with ray tracing and DLSS effects fully enabled. The fluency can reach more than 115 fps on average.

In a 1440p resolution environment, a small number of games that enable ray tracing may encounter a situation where 8GB of VRAM is not enough, so the results are not ideal, but the overall fluency is still remarkable, with an average of 83 fps.

Summarize

Although the performance of the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor seems to be inferior to that of the Intel Core i9-13900H, it has more cores and higher power consumption. Furthermore, Ryzen 9 7940HS is currently the only processor with a built-in AI engine in the consumer-grade x86 CPU industry. Currently, only it can enable the built-in camera AI function of Windows 11.

The performance of the GeForce RTX 4070 notebook version GPU is also remarkable. The Razer Blade 14 2023 can provide it with a complete power consumption and cooling space of 140W. With the exclusive DLSS 3 frame generation function, it can create a smoother gaming environment.

Of course, Razer Blade 14 2023’s exquisite workmanship is still maintained at a very high level. The 18mm thin and simple body, strong structure, and detailed blackened sandblasted aluminum alloy shell are all eye-catching highlights.

All in all, if you want to display the maximum performance in a 14-inch thin laptop body, the Razer Blade 14 2023 is definitely a very high-quality option, and of course you have to prepare sufficient budget to own it.

