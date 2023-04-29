Razer Blade 15 with US$1,000 off, RTX 3070 Ti with 360Hz display

Razer

The configuration of Razer gaming notebooks is strong, even the previous generation models are still high-performance options today, just like the Razer Blade 15 that is on sale on Amazon with a US$1,000 discount. In addition to using the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, this model also uses a screen with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz. The video is smoother and the game is more immersive. Now it only costs US$1,999 start.

The Blade 15, which is on special sale this time, uses the excellent configuration of the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12800H and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, together with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, it has become the gaming laptop that many gamers dream of. The main 360Hz ultra-high refresh rate FHD screen has a very high 2 ms response speed, supports 100% sRGB color gamut, and THX Spatial Audio speakers, which can bring excellent immersion whether playing games or watching videos experience.

Razer

The Blade 15 is equipped with a 720p Webcam, Razer’s signature RGB keyboard, and supports Razer Synapse lighting management tool. On the port side, there are Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.2 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader that supports UHS-III, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The package is very complete.