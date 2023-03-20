Razer Blade 16 is Razer’s gaming laptop series launched in 2023 in response to the 13th generation Intel Core laptop processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU. It not only uses a size similar to that of a 15-inch model to achieve excellent display power Density (Graphics Power Density, GPD), is the world‘s first gaming laptop equipped with a dual-mode mini-LED display. Let’s take a look at how powerful the Razer Blade 16’s top-spec model can achieve in such a thin body.

Specifications and Design

The highest specification of Razer Blade 16 can be equipped with Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and is equipped with dual-mode mini-LED display, priced at NT$ 155,990.

The appearance of the fuselage is as simple and elegant as ever. The metal surface is finely sandblasted and black anodized, making the touch smooth. Coupled with the Razer Logo embellishment with the breathing light effect, it achieves a perfect balance between bright and low-key.

Intel Core i9-13950HX belongs to the 13th generation Intel Core HX series, which is the second highest-end product (after Core i9-13980HX), adopts independent SBGA package design, contains 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores , the maximum clock frequency of P-core can reach 5.5 GHz, the basic power consumption is 55W, and the maximum Turbo power consumption can reach 157W. The maximum power consumption set in the Razer Blade 16 body is 110W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop uses the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, the same AD103 chip as the desktop RTX 4080, with 76 sets of SM (Streaming Multiprocessor), including 9728 CUDA Cores, 76 third-generation RT Cores and With 304 4th-generation Tensor Cores and a 16GB GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit interface, the base TGP is 150W, which can reach 175W with Dynamic Boost enabled. The Razer Blade 16 body can provide maximum power output.

The Razer Blade 16 is also equipped with a Dynamic Display Switch chip, which is Advanced Optimus technology that supports NVIDIA Max-Q. It can dynamically switch to the maximum performance mode of GPU direct connection or the power saving mode of only using the internal display according to the needs without restarting the machine, which is more convenient than the general models using MUX Switch chips.

In order to suppress the heat of such a powerful top-level processor and GPU, the Razer Blade 16 uses a vapor chamber as the main body of the cooling element, with 2 thin fans, and an all-metal body made of a single piece of T6 aluminum alloy using CNC precision cutting , in order to maintain its strong heat dissipation capability, and control the thickness of the fuselage at 21.99 mm.

The most unique feature is this dual-mode mini-LED display, which can provide two kinds of video specifications such as native 120 Hz UHD+ (3840×2400) and 240 Hz FHD+ (1920×1200), which can be switched to the corresponding high resolution or high refresh rate according to the needs Application scenarios. Its color rendering capability covers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and its peak brightness is as high as 1000 nits. Coupled with the mini-LED backlight system, it provides quite excellent HDR picture effects.

In terms of expandability, Razer Blade 16 provides 2 sets of DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and 2 sets of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots. The highest-end model is equipped with 2 sets of 16GB DDR5-5600 modules (forming dual channels), and 2 sets of 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

In terms of user interface, independent RGB lighting effects, a large touchpad, and a camera with physical switches are all available. The speaker area on both sides of the keyboard is quite large, and there are two other monomers at the bottom. The sound effect is much fuller than that of previous models, and it even supports THX Spatial Audio.

The only fly in the ointment is that the switch button is placed in the keyboard area, and the button form is still the same, there is a risk of accidental touch.

What’s more worth mentioning is that the transformer equipped with the Razer Blade 16 uses the latest GaN gallium nitride semiconductor, which can supply up to 330W of high power in a body size of 180mm long, 75mm wide, and 24.5mm thick. At first glance, there is nothing eye-catching, but comparing it with other ordinary transformers with the same power of 330W, its advantages can be highlighted.

model Transformer power Transformer weight Razer Blade 16 2023 330W (GaN) 827 g MSI Titan GT77 HX 13V 330W 1355 g Razer Blade 17 2022 280W (GaN) 715 g

Effectiveness measurement

The control group I found at hand is the Razer Blade 17, which will be launched in 2022, using the Core i9-12800H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU (maximum power consumption 165W).

CPU rendering

Since the Razer Blade 16’s Core i9-13950HX’s maximum CPU power consumption is set at 110W, the multi-core rendering performance is closer to the desktop Core i9-12900K processor, but the overall performance is still slightly better than the Core i9-12900K processor. 1.6 ~ 1.8 times of 12800H.

CPU overall performance

The overall performance may be because some processing is more biased towards single-core computing, so the lead of Core i9-13950HX over Core i9-12800H is not so much, but there is still a slight gap.

GPU rendering

With the support of the third-generation RT Core of the Ada Lovelace architecture, the rendering performance of GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop is about 2 times or more that of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop.

3DMark

In terms of GPU performance, the 175W GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop achieved a GPU score of 65% / 71% in the Time Spy / Time Spy Extreme simulation of the DirectX 12 game compared to the 165W GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop, and the Speed ​​Way test of the DirectX 12 Ultimate game simulation It also grew by 73%.

CPU Profile is similar to multi-core rendering, and Core i9-13950HX is slightly better than Core i9-12900K.

game

Judging from the 4K 2160p resolution with the most stress on the GPU, the performance of the Razer Blade 16 2023 with GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop + Core i9-13950HX in non-light-chasing games is at least 1.5 times that of the previous flagship Razer Blade 17 2022. The average is about 1.58 times.

If you enable ray tracing and even apply the unique DLSS 3 of GeForcr RTX 40 series, the highest performance score can reach at least 2 times that of Razer Blade 17 2022, and the highest performance can even be 3.5 times the average in “Cyberpunk 2077” fps.

If the 4K 216 resolution scores of the 17 games (including ray chasing) tested in this test are combined, the average screen fluency is close to 90 fps, which can be played smoothly. When the resolution is reduced to WQHD 1440p, the average fps value reaches 140 fps, and of course it will be smoother visually.

Summarize

Judging from the measured results, the Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU used by the Razer Blade 16 2023 can run slightly better than the previous generation desktop flagship processor Core i9-12900K, which is really powerful.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU can run 1.6 times the fps of the flagship GPU of the previous generation of laptops even without any exclusive features. If it is coupled with effects such as ray tracing and DLSS 3-frame generation, the supported games can run more than 2 times, or even 3.5 times the fps.

Although the Razer Blade 16 2023 is 5mm thicker and 9mm wider than the Razer Blade 15 2022, the above-mentioned powerful performance is still running in a 16-inch body with a thickness of 22mm and a weight of 2.5kg. Wait for the idlers to do it.

Of course, the 120 Hz UHD+ / 240 Hz FHD+ dual-mode screen with mini LED backlight is quite eye-catching in terms of color rendering capability and HDR brightness contrast performance, which greatly enhances the Razer Blade 16 2023’s visual experience.

It is commendable that the weight of the 330W GaN transformer equipped with the Razer Blade 16 2023 is only about 60% of other transformers with the same wattage, and the size is even less than half. It can be seen that Razer is not only enhancing performance, but also taking into account the convenience of portability.

In general, if you want a laptop with powerful performance, excellent screen images, and a thin and compact body, the Razer Blade 16 2023 is undoubtedly the strongest dream model this year!