Razer Blade 2023-style thin and light gaming laptop review with AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, lightweight, high performance and futuristic with Ryzen AI integration #RTX 4070 (195121)

Gaming laptops have become popular today, looking back at the first gaming laptop that combines thinness and high performance, it is Razer’s Blade. The Razer Blade, which has always been based on Intel processors, will also be launched in 2022. Launched the Blade 14 series using AMD Ryzen in 2023. With AMD’s more powerful Ryzen 7040HS processor coming out in 2023, Razer will also launch a new generation of Razer Blade 14 as soon as possible, featuring AMD Ryzen 7040HS and NVIDIA RTX 40 graphics cards A thin and light gaming laptop that is light and uncompromising in performance.

The first high-performance thin and light notebook with Ryzen 7040HS combined with Ryzen AI

▲ Razer Blade 14 is the first key model of Ryzen 7040HS

Razer Blade 14 2023 adopts AMD Ryzen 7040HS series, with up to 8-core Zen 14 CPU and 12-core RDNA 3 Radeon GPU. At the same time, it is the first time to introduce Ryzen AI technology based on XDNA architecture, and supports next-generation energy management technology and DDR5 memory The body, PCIe Gen 4 SSD, is AMD’s processor that seeks a balance between lightweight design and high performance. More information on Ryzen 7040HS can be found in AMD’s statement a few days ago.

▲All products are equipped with Ryzen 9 7940HS with top specifications

▲Unlike the previous generation of onboard RAM, Blade 14 2023 uses DDR5 in the form of SO-DIMM

All Razer Blade 14 2023 products are equipped with the highest specification Ryzen 9 7940HS, equipped with a CPU Boost clock rate of up to 5.2GHz (base clock rate 4.0GHz) and 24MB cache, as well as a 12-core 2.8GHz Radeon 780M GPU; Razer Blade 14 2023 officially offers three configurations, all of which are 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz panels and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs. The black model is 16GB RAM, offering 140W GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4070 versions, and Mercury White is 32GB RAM Paired with a 140W GeForce RTX 4070.

▲ 14-inch 16:10 WQHD+ 240Hz IPS panel

▲The RTX 4070 has a higher TDP setting than Blade 15, but the size is smaller and the weight is reduced by about 9%

▲Inhale air from the bottom of the fuselage, and there is a rubber cooling pad underneath to support the fuselage

▲Internal cooling structure, you can see the M.2 slot

▲The outlet of the air duct is located on the shaft

Although the Razer Blade 14 is the latest product to appear in the Razer Blade series, it is also the top-spec thin and light gaming notebook that can convey “thinness and performance” in terms of its product characteristics. It is 320mm x 228mm x 17.9mm and weighs With a specification of about 1.84 kg, it is about 9% lighter than the Razer Blade 15. It combines a top-level mobile CPU, a quasi-flagship GPU and a high-quality 14-inch 240Hz screen in one machine, and has an excellent heat dissipation structure Suppresses the heat dissipation noise under high load, and there will be no running sound like an industrial server when a traditional thin and light gaming laptop is fully loaded.

Full-featured I/O configuration

▲The video lens has a physical cover

▲The appearance of putting the lens cap on

▲Boxed 230W transformer

▲Use the exclusive charging interface, but you can use the 100W PD charger to maintain the normal operation of the laptop without using the independent display

▲The left side includes charging port, USB Type-A, USB 4 Type-C and composite headset hole

▲ On the left are HDMI, USB Type-A and USB 4 Type-C

▲The Razer logo on the top cover will light up when it is on and in standby (can be turned off from Razer Synapse)

▲The appearance after glowing

Razer positions Blade 14 as a portable high-performance laptop suitable for entertainment, productivity, and e-sports games. It is equipped with full-size HDMI 2.1, USB Type-A, two-way USB 4 Type-C, and 3.5mm composite The audio connection hole provides Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless communication technology. In addition to the 1080p video camera and the indicator light during operation, it also has a physical privacy mask. When it is not in use, just move your finger It can be covered to further reduce the additional risk of malware intrusion; in addition, the Razer logo on the black version of the cover also has a luminous design.

▲The system is a loaded third-party software Razer Synapse

▲The screen update rate can be set

▲Three modes are provided when plugged in

▲Battery mode only provides balance mode

In addition, what the author appreciates most about Razer products is that apart from the operating system and basic function management software, the Razer Blade 14 does not come pre-installed with Windows laptop brands, including anti-virus software, which may drag down system performance, and remove Third-party software that is difficult to access. The management software of Balde 14 is Razer Synapse, which is familiar to Razer users. In addition to light effects and macros, it provides items such as battery and fan mode, screen refresh rate, etc. at the system level. However, in battery mode, power management can only use balance mode, while The screen refresh rate will be fixed at 60Hz.

The performance is excellent, and it is still not noisy when running at full load

▲ 3DMark test

▲ PCMark test items

▲ Geekbench performance

▲ Cinebench R23

▲Game test performance

Looking at the performance of Razer Blade 14, in a word, it is the golden mean, that is, it has an excellent balance between performance and portability, although the performance of the 8-core 35W-class Ryzen 9 7940HS is not as good as the 16-core 55W-class Ryzen 9 7945HX , but it also has performance close to desktop Ryzen 7-level processors. At the same time, the system is quieter than the HX series platform under high load. With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, it shows excellent overall performance. If further combined with DLSS and FSR technology, It can have a smooth gaming experience at the native resolution, but I’m not sure whether it’s the balance mode or the driver’s influence. When testing Return to Wolfenstein: Hot Blood, there will be occasional momentary low frame rates.

▲The performance maintenance of the stress test is quite good

▲The maximum heat generation is suppressed at 80 degrees

In addition, the temperature of the Blade 14 test process is about 80 degrees, and the sound of the fan running on the wall is not too annoying. There is no noise like an industrial fan of a top gaming machine, and because it is equipped with a fan blade that is relatively larger than a thin and light commercial laptop, There will be no annoying high-frequency noise, and the continuous performance test can even maintain 99% of the continuous peak value. It shows that the combination of the Ryzen 9 7940HS and the 140W version of the GeForce RTX 4070 with a suitable heat dissipation structure can be maintained at only 17.9mm The thin Blade 14 body is designed for excellent heat dissipation performance.

▲High brightness battery life

▲The battery life of high-brightness games is a bit tragic…but after all, it is a mid-to-high-end graphics card

▲Low brightness battery life is extended a lot

As for the battery life, the author used 3DMark to test the brightness of about 70% (that is, the default brightness after the host is turned on), but at this time, we can also see the extreme nature of this system combination. The Razer Blade is equipped with a 68.1WHr battery. 14 In simulated daily use, the battery life can reach about 8 hours, but under the same brightness conditions, the simulated game will run out of battery in one hour. If the brightness is further controlled around 30%, the daily battery life can be increased to 9+ hours.

▲The basic performance of the built-in display is not bad, but there should not be many opportunities to use it

Although the Blade 14, which is positioned as a thin and light gaming machine, will mostly only use the built-in display for daily use, the performance of the Radeon 780M built into the Ryzen 9 7940HS is also quite high. Although it is not enough to run AAA games at a high frame rate, if Is itching to play e-sports MOBA or FPS games when I am out and about. After lowering the screen settings, it can still bring a certain degree of fluency to popular games, and at the same time, it will not consume a lot of performance like independent display, but the author It is speculated that there are not many consumers who will use this method.

Ryzen AI Brings Video Enhancements

▲ Without AI enhancement, you can see the office environment behind the author

▲The effect of eye correction is not obvious compared with the other two image enhancement functions

However, for users who have game live broadcasts and business meetings, the Ryzen 9 7940HS equipped with Blade 14 can also provide additional added value, that is, video enhancement functions provided by Ryzen AI technology. Currently, these functions can be directly accessed from the Windows 11 settings. Open it, find the “Camera” of “Bluetooth and Devices” in the settings, select the built-in video camera, and then you can enable three enhancements, including automatic cropping of people, eye correction and background blur, among the three functions Maybe it’s because the author wears glasses, the eye correction effect is relatively difficult to succeed, but the automatic cropping and background blur functions are quite impressive.

▲The centered cropping of the person will center the person through digital cropping within the coverage of the camera. When the person moves, the zoom and cropping will be performed slowly

▲There are two types of background blur, one is the de-characterized standard bokeh that blurs the background as much as possible

▲The other is portrait bokeh, which will still retain considerable integrity after blurring the background

Although these functional levels can be supported without Ryzen AI, if they are executed through traditional CPU or GPU software, the biggest problem is that it will cause additional system resource consumption, even if GeForce RTX 4070 is integrated into the GPU core design due to the acceleration architecture , it also consumes more power than the pure accelerator of Ryzen AI after it is turned on; if it is executed in software and other loads are executed at the same time, it will inevitably affect the overall performance, especially when the game is live broadcasting, it may cause the frame rate of the game to drop ; and compared with Ryzen AI, which was born for the acceleration of neural network operations, the traditional CPU and GPU to perform AI enhancement processing will also consume more resources, especially in battery mode, which will significantly reduce battery life.

Uncompromising all-round performance of thinness, performance and quietness

▲ The excellent performance of Blade 14 demonstrates the Razer brand’s concept of creating thin, light and stylish gaming laptops

The new Razer Blade 14 gives gamers and content creators an excellent choice. With the powerful performance and excellent energy management of the Ryzen 9 7940HS, compared with the Razer Blade 15 on the Intel platform of the same brand, the new generation of Razer Blade not only has the same performance Excellent, and relatively light about 200 grams, such as USB 4 (Thunderbolt 4), PD 100W charging and 240Hz refresh rate screen, etc., there is no longer a lack of specific I/O technology due to different processor platforms.

▲Powerful performance and design is not only an excellent high-performance thin and light gaming laptop, but also a powerful tool for business office

At the same time, although Blade 14 and Blade 15 are both GeForce RTX 4070 on the books, the 140W version of Blade 14 is bound to have better basic performance than the 125W version of Blade 15 (presumably because the Intel processor of Blade 15 is at the Boost time. There is a higher instantaneous TDP that has to limit the maximum power consumption of the GPU), but the amount of noise when the fan is fully loaded is not annoying. At the same time, for users with video and live broadcast needs, Ryzen AI can bring power-saving video enhancements, Practice all-round performance from game entertainment to business.

