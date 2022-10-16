The Edge will be available in three versions: Wi-Fi version, founder version, and Verizon 5G version (eSIM), priced at $399.99 and $499.99 respectively. The price of the 5G version has not yet been announced. Currently, the mobile phone is only available in the US market.

Razer said that the Razer Blade portable game console can natively play thousands of AAA games, allowing unlimited access to game resources anytime, anywhere, while ensuring remote use, content compatibility and user experience. In the core configuration, the game console is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400*1080, supports a 144Hz update rate, built-in LPDDR5 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 3.1), supports up to 2TB MicroSD expansion, and has a front 5-megapixel lens. , 5000mAh battery.

The Razer Blade portable game console is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, with a 3Ghz octa-core Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU. It can be regarded as an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 888, and its absolute performance is weaker than that of the Snapdragon 8 and Tencent. Game console from XLOGITECH.

It is understood that the game console supports Android games, PC streaming and Xbox cloud games. The body is 260*85*11 mm, the tablet mode weighs 264g, and the controller weighs 401g. The controller is also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack.