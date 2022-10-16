Home Technology Razer Blade portable game console released the first 5G handheld can play thousands of AAA games-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

Razer Blade portable game console released the first 5G handheld can play thousands of AAA games-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
Razer Blade portable game console released the first 5G handheld can play thousands of AAA games-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

The Edge will be available in three versions: Wi-Fi version, founder version, and Verizon 5G version (eSIM), priced at $399.99 and $499.99 respectively. The price of the 5G version has not yet been announced. Currently, the mobile phone is only available in the US market.

Razer Blade portable game console released the first 5G handheld can play thousands of AAA games

Razer said that the Razer Blade portable game console can natively play thousands of AAA games, allowing unlimited access to game resources anytime, anywhere, while ensuring remote use, content compatibility and user experience. In the core configuration, the game console is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400*1080, supports a 144Hz update rate, built-in LPDDR5 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 3.1), supports up to 2TB MicroSD expansion, and has a front 5-megapixel lens. , 5000mAh battery.

Razer Blade portable game console released the first 5G handheld can play thousands of AAA games

The Razer Blade portable game console is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, with a 3Ghz octa-core Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU. It can be regarded as an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 888, and its absolute performance is weaker than that of the Snapdragon 8 and Tencent. Game console from XLOGITECH.

Razer Blade portable game console released the first 5G handheld can play thousands of AAA games

It is understood that the game console supports Android games, PC streaming and Xbox cloud games. The body is 260*85*11 mm, the tablet mode weighs 264g, and the controller weighs 401g. The controller is also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

See also  Microsoft Releases Windows 11 2022 Update, Enhances Gaming, Collaboration, and Opens Up More Regions to Use Android Apps

You may also like

What is Inverse, the series by William GIbson...

The refurbishment of the old masterpiece “Douzhen Special...

What is Inverse, the series by William GIbson...

iOS 16 Switch handle and iPhone connection pairing...

Samsung’s One UI 5 is officially released, adding...

【Showdown】LEICA Beauty King Xiaomi 12S Ultra as low...

The Wi-Fi version of the Razer Edge portable...

Updated design guidelines, Microsoft expands development of accessible...

Valve trademarked a mysterious new game “Neon Prime”,...

Honor 70 smartphone, the proof: fair price and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy