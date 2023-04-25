Razer-branded minivan described as ‘mobile esports bastion’ – – Gamereactor

We’ve seen plenty of automotive news as part of the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, but this latest announcement is for gamers and car enthusiasts.Because Razer teamed up with Chinese electric car brand Hycan to create the Hycan V09 minivan EV.“Mobile E-sports Fortress”.

Dubbed the Hycan V09 Razer Edition, the vehicle seats four in what appears to be a Razer-branded gaming chair, and even has a dedicated space for two PC monitors and a desktop in the rear of the vehicle. Since this is a Razer-branded vehicle, there’s also an array of RGB lighting throughout the minivan.

As to how the car manages to power so much electrical software is unclear, as while it does feature a motor that claims to provide 750km of range and 2,200W on-board charging, gaming with a couple of battle stations will undoubtedly see this Speed ​​drops significantly.

Since this is a concept car, don’t expect the Hycan V09 Razer Edition to be seen on highways around the world anytime soon.

