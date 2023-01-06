Razer Edge

Taking advantage of the opportunity of CES, Razer officially announced that the Edge cloud gaming handheld released in October last year will be the first to be released in the United States on January 26. As mentioned before, its Wi-Fi version and 5G version (Verizon exclusive) are priced at US$400 and US$600 respectively, while Hong Kong and Taiwan have not yet confirmed the listing details.

Simply put, you can think of Razer Edge as a combination of a small Android 12 tablet and a Razer Kishi V2 Pro handle. It has a 6.8-inch 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling rate, 2,400 x 1,080 resolution AMOLED screen, and is equipped with a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming chip specially developed by Qualcomm for Edge. It also has active cooling and 6 sets of air guides mouth. In addition, this handheld also uses 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, and supports up to 2TB microSD card expansion. Its built-in battery is 5,000mAh, and it also has THX Spatial Audio two-way speakers and dual digital microphones. It also adds a 5MP 1080p/60fps selfie camera for live game broadcasting.

Razer Edge supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It will be preloaded with Epic Games, Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now launchers when it leaves the factory. It can also use remote gaming services such as Steam Link, Moonlight and Parsec. Among the recently launched cloud game handhelds, it should be regarded as the most concerned model.