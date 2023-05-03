Home » Razer Enters the Sunglasses Market – – Gamereactor
Razer recently announced a partnership with Retrosuperfuture, an Italian brand focused on eyewear. The collaboration resulted in Razer’s first pair of sunglasses, which proved surprisingly boring.

As our friends at PC Gamer pointed out, there’s no RGB lighting on the sunglasses, even though they have a thick strip at the top that’s perfect for capturing colorful lights. Also, there’s almost nothing telling you these are Razer sunglasses, you’ll only find that out by looking at the sides where the company has placed a little green logo.

That’s all very disappointing, then, especially from the company that brought us the cyberpunk-looking Zephyr mask. We’re not saying those were the pinnacle of fashion, but they at least had a look. Razer’s sunglasses also hit a hefty €239, and we would have expected more flash.

What do you think of Razer’s sunglasses? Find out more about them here.

