by admin
RAZER February Promotion is here!!
Gaming keyboards, mice, headphones and other peripherals are on sale!!

Text: Cherry Kwok / Store Offer

That’s right!! RAZER’s February promotion is here again. This time, we have 3 types of gaming keyboards, 5 types of gaming mice, 2 types of earphones and 3 types of live streaming peripherals for special discounts, starting from February 22nd It will be available until March 6th, while supplies last. If you are planning to buy Gaming Gear, you may wish to consider it.

【⌨Special Offer】

💚Leviathan V2 | 送 Deathadder Essential

【⌨️Gaming Keyboard Zone】

💚Ornata V3 (short shaft) | special price 💲499

💚BlackWidow V3 (Green Switch/Yellow Switch) | Special Price 💲899

💚Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless (Red Switch) Quartz | Special Price 💲999

【🖱️Game Mouse Zone】

💚Viper V2 Pro (Black) | Free Gigantus V2(M)

💚Deathadder V2 X Hyperspeed | Special price 💲329

💚Basilisk V3 | Special price 💲479

💚Goliathus Chroma | Special price 💲270

💚Strider Quartz | Special price 💲199

【🎧Headphone Zone】

💚Kraken V3 Pro | Special Price 💲1,399

💚Hammerheard Duo For Console (Green) | Special price 💲299

【🎙️Live Zone】

💚Seiren BT | Special price 💲649

💚Seiren Elite | Special price 💲1,179

💚Kiyo Pro | Special price 💲829

Designated model products, while stocks last. Free gifts are available while supplies last.

This offer is not applicable to products purchased through Razerstore or Razerzone.com.

In case of any dispute Altech Computer System Ltd. reserves the right of final decision.

