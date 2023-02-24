【 Razer #FebruarySales】

【22.02.2023 – 06.03.2023】

–

–

special promotion】

Leviathan V2 | 送 Deathadder Essential

–

Gaming keyboard area]

Ornata V3 (short shaft) | special price499

BlackWidow V3 (Green Switch/Yellow Switch) | Special Price899

Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless (Red) Quartz | Special Price999

–

Game mouse area]

Viper V2 Pro (Black) | Free Gigantus V2(M)

Deathadder V2 X Hyperspeed | Special Price329

Basilisk V3 | Special Price479

Goliathus Chroma | Special Price270

Strider Quartz | Special Price199

–

Headphones area]

Kraken V3 Pro | Special Price1,399

Hammerheard Duo For Console (Green) | Special Price299

–

Live zone]

Seiren BT | Special Price649

Seiren Elite | Special Price1,179

Kiyo Pro | Special Price829

–

Designated model products, while stocks last. Free gifts are available while supplies last.

This offer is not applicable to products purchased through Razerstore or Razerzone.com.

In case of any dispute Altech Computer System Ltd. reserves the right of final decision.

–

#AltechComputer #Christmas #RazerGaming #GamingMouse #GamingKeyboard #GamingHeadset #GamingChair #ChromaRGB#chromargb