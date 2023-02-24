Home Technology Razer February Promotion- Various Gaming Peripherals on Sale- XFastest Hong Kong
Razer February Promotion- Various Gaming Peripherals on Sale

Razer February Promotion- Various Gaming Peripherals on Sale- XFastest Hong Kong
Razer #FebruarySales】

【22.02.2023 – 06.03.2023】

⌨special promotion】
💚Leviathan V2 | 送 Deathadder Essential

⌨️Gaming keyboard area]
💚Ornata V3 (short shaft) | special price 💲499
💚BlackWidow V3 (Green Switch/Yellow Switch) | Special Price 💲899
💚Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless (Red) Quartz | Special Price 💲999

🖱️Game mouse area]
💚Viper V2 Pro (Black) | Free Gigantus V2(M)
💚Deathadder V2 X Hyperspeed | Special Price 💲329
💚Basilisk V3 | Special Price 💲479
💚Goliathus Chroma | Special Price 💲270
💚Strider Quartz | Special Price 💲199

🎧Headphones area]
💚Kraken V3 Pro | Special Price 💲1,399
💚Hammerheard Duo For Console (Green) | Special Price 💲299

🎙️Live zone]
💚Seiren BT | Special Price 💲649
💚Seiren Elite | Special Price 💲1,179
💚Kiyo Pro | Special Price 💲829

Designated model products, while stocks last. Free gifts are available while supplies last.

This offer is not applicable to products purchased through Razerstore or Razerzone.com.

In case of any dispute Altech Computer System Ltd. reserves the right of final decision.

