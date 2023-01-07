As many laptop manufacturers successively launched models up to 18 inches,Razerat this timeCES The 2023 update of the Blade series of notebooks also adds an 18-inch specification.

The updated models include the new Blade 16 and Blade 18 respectively, both of which are equipped with Intel’s 13th generation Core HX series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

The launch of the 18-inch model this time is mainly aimed at the need to replace desktops with laptops, and adopts QHD+ resolution, 16:10 display ratio and 240Hz screen update rate to design the screen, and is equipped with 6 sets of speakers that support THX panoramic sound output , In addition, the heat dissipation performance is further enhanced in the fuselage.

As for the 16-inch model, on the basis of the original 15-inch model, the narrow bezel allows users to use a larger display area screen, and at the same time greatly improves the display performance of the notebook. The screen uses a dual-mode mini LED display panel corresponding to HDR, which can correspond to a maximum brightness performance of 1000nits and a low-latency display effect of 3 milliseconds.

The new Blade 16 will be sold at a starting price of US$2699.99 and is expected to enter the market in the first quarter of this year. The 18-inch model will also enter the market in the first quarter of this year, with a suggested price starting at US$2899.99.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

