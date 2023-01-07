Home Technology Razer is also adding an 18-inch model to the new Blade gaming laptop, and simultaneously launching a 16-inch model
Technology

by admin
As many laptop manufacturers successively launched models that have increased to 18 inches, Razer updated the Blade series laptops at CES 2023, and also increased the 18-inch specifications.

The updated models include the new Blade 16 and Blade 18 respectively, both of which are equipped with Intel’s 13th generation Core HX series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

The launch of the 18-inch model this time is mainly aimed at the need to replace desktops with laptops, and adopts QHD+ resolution, 16:10 display ratio and 240Hz screen update rate to design the screen, and is equipped with 6 sets of speakers that support THX panoramic sound output , In addition, the heat dissipation performance is further enhanced in the fuselage.

As for the 16-inch model, on the basis of the original 15-inch model, the narrow bezel allows users to use a larger display area screen, and at the same time greatly improves the display performance of the notebook. The screen uses a dual-mode mini LED display panel corresponding to HDR, which can correspond to a maximum brightness performance of 1000nits and a low-latency display effect of 3 milliseconds.

The new Blade 16 will be sold at a starting price of US$2699.99 and is expected to enter the market in the first quarter of this year. The 18-inch model will also enter the market in the first quarter of this year, with a suggested price starting at US$2899.99.

