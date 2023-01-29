Home Technology Razer launched the Razer Edge portable game console, with Wi-Fi and 5G versions, at a high price
Razer launched the Razer Edge portable game console, with Wi-Fi and 5G versions, at a high price

Razer launched the Razer Edge portable game console, with Wi-Fi and 5G versions, at a high price

Razer has partnered with US operator Verizon to launch the 5G and Wi-Fi versions of the Razer Edge portable game console, priced at US$599.99 (approximately HK$4700/NT$18400) and US$399.99 (approximately HK$3140/NT$12260). The Wi-Fi model will be available on February 8th.

There is also a Razer Edge Portable Game Console Founder’s Edition that comes with a Razer Hammerhead Wireless Headset (2021) for a total value of $500.

In terms of appearance, the handle and the main body of the Switch look like a split design. But after separating, I found that the two handles are actually connected together, and have a link interface, which is actually more like a combination of a mobile phone and a handle.

In terms of performance, the Razer Edge portable game console uses a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, supports 2400 x 1080 resolution (20:9) and 144Hz refresh rate. Equipped with a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM+128GB UFS 3.1 ROM, which can be expanded to 2TB using a microSD card. The main body adopts active heat dissipation design, which can obtain a higher performance release level than that of mobile phones.

In terms of network, all versions of Razer Edge portable game consoles support Wi-Fi 6E connections. The 5G version offered by Verizon also supports sub-6GHz and millimeter wave.

The console is primarily for native Android gaming and emulation, but it can also stream games from a gaming PC or console, and play PC games using a game streaming service.

In addition, the Razer Edge portable game console has a built-in 5000mAh battery, a size of 260 x 85 x 11 mm, and a total weight of 401 grams. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, two-way speakers with THX spatial audio, dual microphones, and a 50-megapixel front-facing lens.

