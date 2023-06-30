Razer Launches New Symmetrical Gaming Mouse Cobra Series, Provides Quick Switching Function of 5 Groups of Profiles- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

Razer updated the new Cobra series of gaming mice earlier, with a left-right symmetrical design, and the highest-end Cobra Pro version is equipped with up to 10 sets of customizable buttons, and also provides 5 sets of profile switching functions, which is convenient for users to play different games. During the game, quickly switch the mouse setting content.

The Cobra series of gaming mice continues the design of the previously launched Basilisk V3, including the use of Focus Pro 30K optical positioners and new mouse button switches. If you use Cobra Pro with Razer Mouse Dock Pro mouse pad, you will be able to achieve a polling rate of up to 4000Hz.

The connection part is also equipped with Razer HyperSpeed ​​wireless technology, which can make the mouse power use time up to 100 hours. If it is connected through Bluetooth, it can be extended to 170 hours. In addition, it can also be used in a wired form through a USB-C cable. Can charge the built-in battery of the mouse.

Other parts also support the Chroma RGB colorful backlight function, and support customized adjustment of lighting methods.

In addition to Cobra Pro, Razer also launched a simplified version of Cobra, which can only be used in wired form, and the customizable buttons are also reduced to 8 groups.

In terms of suggested selling price, Cobra Pro will be sold for $129.99, while Cobra will be sold for only $39.99.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

