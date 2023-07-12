Razer Unveils Xanthus Collection: Fashionable Apparel and Accessories for Gamers

Title: Razer Launches Xanthus Collection, Combining Fashion and Functionality for Gamers

Introduction:

Leading gaming lifestyle brand Razer has partnered with trendy fashion label Evisu (Fushen) to introduce the highly anticipated Xanthus collection. The range includes a variety of apparel and accessories, combining bold design with functionality to meet the style needs of gamers and outdoor enthusiasts. Offering comfort and practicality, the Xanthus series allows players to seamlessly control their gear during gaming sessions and daily activities.

Fashion meets Gaming:

The Xanthus collection builds on Razer’s iconic fluorescent green branding and logo elements. The range offers gamers a wide selection of customizable options, such as detachable woven straps featuring the brand spirit “For Gamers. By Gamers.” and Razer Logo cloth Badges. This trendsetting collaboration aims to fulfill the fashion-seeking desires of gamers.

Xanthus Collection Highlights:

– Razer Xanthus – Oversized Tank: Made of soft cotton jersey with Razer graphics engraved on it, this stretchy sleeveless top combines comfort and freedom of movement—a perfect choice for gamers seeking both fashion and function.

– Razer Xanthus – Tee: Crafted to provide the highest quality gaming apparel, this t-shirt offers maximum comfort and aesthetics, making it a must-have for every fashion-conscious gamer.

– Razer Xanthus – Double Pocket Oversized Tee: Featuring two front flap pockets, a detachable “For Gamers. By Gamers” slogan band, and a Razer branded metal tag, this oversized t-shirt satisfies gamers looking for stylish yet practical apparel.

– Razer Xanthus – Short Sleeve Shirt: This shirt seamlessly combines practicality with a wide collar and loose chest pocket, making it effortlessly stylish and functional for gamers.

– Razer Xanthus – Cargo Shorts: Designed with six large-capacity pockets, an elastic waistband, and a zipper puller featuring the “For Gamers. By Gamers.” slogan, these cargo shorts offer comfort, high performance, and trend-setting fashion.

– Razer Xanthus – 6-Panel Cap: Featuring the Razer tagline on the brim, this hat comes with utility pockets and a convenient rear adjustment strap, allowing gamers to express their unique style.

– Razer Xanthus – Bucket Hat: Combining practicality and aesthetics, this bucket hat features utility pockets and a detachable “For Gamers. By Gamers.” strap, elevating the gaming and fashion experience.

Crossbody Bags and Tote Bags:

The Xanthus collection also unveils new crossbody bags and tote bags that are waterproof, lightweight, and versatile. These bags provide gamers with the convenience of carrying laptops and peripherals anywhere.

– Razer Xanthus – Crossbody Bag: Designed to store various game handles and action controllers, this waterproof crossbody bag with its “For Gamers. By Gamers.” sash offers practicality and style, ensuring gamers are always ready for their gaming journey.

– Razer Xanthus – Tote Bag: Featuring a waterproof fabric and a large interior space with a padded interlayer for a 16-inch laptop, this tote bag combines fashion and functionality. With a dual-purpose detachable shoulder strap, multiple pockets, and a stylish design, it is a must-have item for gamers on the go.

Availability:

The eagerly awaited Xanthus collection of apparel and accessories has been officially released on Razer.com and RazerStores since July 11, 2022.

Conclusion:

With the launch of the Xanthus collection, Razer continues to establish itself as a leader in gaming fashion. By combining bold design with functionality, Razer caters to the style needs of gamers, allowing them to fully express their passion for gaming while staying fashionable. Whether in-game or during outdoor activities, the Xanthus collection ensures gamers can control their gear with ease.