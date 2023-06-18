Razer earlier announced the update of its 14-inch Blade gaming laptop, mainly replacing it with AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940HS laptop processor codenamed “Pheonix”, and an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 discrete graphics card with the highest specification.

Razer Updates 14-inch Blade Gaming Laptop with AMD’s New Ryzen 9 7940HS Processor

The new 14-inch Blade Gaming laptop uses a 14-inch QHD resolution display screen with a display ratio of 16:10 and a 240Hz refresh rate design. The processor uses Ryzen 9 7940HS, and the graphics card specifications are independently displayed from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 The memory starts from the 16GB DDR5 specification, and can be equipped with a maximum capacity of 32GB, and the storage capacity adopts the 1TB PCIe Gen 4 specification.

As for the thickness of only 0.7 inches, the weight is controlled at about 4 pounds, the built-in storage capacity is 68.1Wh, which can correspond to about 10 hours of battery life, supports battery health optimization and fast charging, and is also equipped with two sets of USB-C ports and There are two sets of USB-A ports, and the top of the screen is equipped with a video camera that supports 1080P resolution shooting and can be manually closed through the mask.

The new 14-inch Blade gaming laptop will be sold at a starting price of $2399.99, in black and white styles.

