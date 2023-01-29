Sony is just a few days away from releasing its own dedicated controller, the DualSense Edge, for the PS5, and while that particular product has drawn controversy due to Sony announcing slightly lower battery life, it’s also the first time the tech and gaming giant isn’t just relying on worthwhile controllers. Trusted third parties produce accessories for their platforms – and now they’re getting involved themselves.

So what does this mean for manufacturers like Razer, which just released an updated version of their Wolverine Pro, specifically for the PlayStation 5? Well, that means its functionality needs to be related to DualSense Edge.

It just started really, really badly. Not only is the Wolverine V2 Pro more expensive than the DualSense Edge, measured by MSRP ($199 vs. $249), but you’re getting a lot less on the Razer. There’s no travel case, no place to store cables, no charging mechanism like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 — you even only get two extra surfaces for the analog stick. Not two sets. Just two.

So when we’re talking about a product that’s heavily focused on customization and personal tweaks, it’s bold enough to allow you to do better in-game and ensure a more satisfying experience overall.

That’s not to say the Wolverine V2 Pro doesn’t have some good cards. For those who think the analog stick should be offset, like on the Xbox, they can find it here, the chroma lighting and the better directional pad with eight individual mech clicks are all very satisfying . Overall, the controller’s face buttons are also mechanical and respond more quickly than those on competing controllers.

But there is also a problem here. The shorter grip means the controller sits much further forward in the hand, especially if you have a big grip like the bottom. It may be that in shorter sessions this is more accurate and ensures a more forward stance, but it also makes the controller downright uncomfortable to use for extended periods of time at a time. On the other hand, it provides easy access to a total of six programmable buttons, which are easily remapped via Razer’s dedicated app. However, these buttons cannot be removed, as on the Xbox Elite Series 2, and are also plastic.

Razer is also proud of their HyperTriggers which is marketing slang for two triggers that can be on or off it’s a fairly simple concept and best if you don’t want to step down but that R2 button in a shooter The immediacy is… well, eye-opening. But then again; unlike the Xbox Elite Series 2, there are only two settings; fully open and fully closed, and there isn’t as much travel as a regular DualSense or possibly a DualSense Edge, i.e. the distance between the top and bottom of a given press.

We’re not quite done yet because, like YourSixStudios, I’ve experienced a slightly heavy dead zone in games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, where I had to work harder than usual before the controller detected movement Press the analog stick longer. The problem isn’t a deal breaker, but its presence is more than enough, even with the latest firmware.

There’s no question that the controller is beautifully put together, with lots of clever little details here and there that ooze Razer ingenuity. But when the big mute button only mutes local jack-based headphones, not wireless like the regular DualSense? Ouch. Combine that with the lack of vibration and haptic feedback on the triggers, and it’s just an odd set of compromises that’s more expensive than the main competition.

Otherwise, thank you Razer.