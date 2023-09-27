Razer’s New Cobra Mouse Series: A Great Mouse with a Notable Flaw

Razer Releases New Line of Mice Including Cobra Series

Razer, the renowned gaming hardware manufacturer, has recently launched a new line of mice that features a variety of shapes and designs. The Naga, Basilisk, Deathadder, and Viper are among the main models included in this new release. However, Razer has also introduced the Cobra series, which offers a slightly narrower design compared to the Viper series.

The Cobra series mice share similarities with the Viper Mini, including the same 30K sensor, third-generation touch points, and shape. Notably, the Cobra series mice are lighter and come equipped with a Bluetooth transmitter. Users can expect excellent precision and performance when using these mice, thanks to Razer’s Hyperspeed system, which ensures a lag-free experience. Moreover, the battery life of these mice is impressive, promising 100 hours of normal use and over 4000 hours at a 30Hz refresh rate.

One standout feature of the Cobra series is the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which offers exceptional precision. The DPI range is more than sufficient, even for gaming on a large 4K monitor. Additionally, the third-generation Razer Optical Mouse Switches provide a satisfying click with buttons that swiftly return to their original positions.

Fans of RGB lighting will appreciate the 11 RGB zones on the Cobra series mice. The clarity and illumination of the RGB lighting are particularly impressive, especially for those who were gaming when NFS Underground was first released. The mice’s low light settings contribute to a longer battery life. Weighing only 77 grams, these mice are considered very lightweight, making them suitable for ultralight mouse enthusiasts. They connect via USB-C and feature a frictionless cable design that Razer is known for.

The Cobra series offers numerous customizable controls and the ability to dual-function via Hypershift. With five onboard memory profiles, users can easily switch between different setups. Razer Synapse, the accompanying driver software, remains one of the best in the market, providing a user-friendly interface. It is worth noting that the software may require significant storage space.

Overall, the performance of the wireless connection, sensor accuracy, and responsiveness of the Cobra series mice are commendable. The shape is also well-designed, though some users may find it slightly small. The fact that these wireless mice function similarly to wired mice is a testament to their quality.

However, there are a few concerns that need to be addressed. Firstly, it is disappointing that the mouse does not come with a wireless charger. While the inclusion of QI wireless charging capability is great, the absence of a charging disc in the package is a letdown for customers. Razer’s decision not to include a charger sets it apart from its previous models with their proprietary charging systems. Purchasing a Razer QI charger separately costs an additional 25 euros, or 100 euros if bundled with the mouse. This bumps up the actual price of the mouse to 250 euros, not including any discounts.

The lack of a wireless charging puck in the package could be seen as a way for Razer to generate revenue from “accessory” sales. However, it is important to note that wireless charging should not be considered an accessory but rather a basic functionality that enhances the overall user experience. Razer’s reputation for pushing the boundaries of pricing has done little to dispel accusations of the company’s greediness.

Secondly, the mouse wheel has drawn criticism for its quality. Some users argue that it does not match the overall excellence of the mouse itself. While the decision to prioritize weight savings may have led to compromises, customers still expect a decent mouse wheel at the price point of 150 euros. Razer has previously delivered exceptional mouse wheels, prompting inquiries as to why similar quality wasn’t maintained in this instance.

Lastly, the introduction of the Cobra series alongside an already extensive range of mice may raise questions about the necessity for further models. Although Razer currently offers at least 45 different mice, adding more to the lineup seems excessive. While the Cobra series presents a high-performing mouse, the resemblance to the existing Viper range appears redundant. The availability of special editions that are not actually purchasable further increases the number of options, potentially causing confusion among consumers.

Despite its flaws, the Cobra Pro mouse remains an exceptional product. However, the absence of a wireless charging option without additional purchases makes it difficult to justify the 150 euro price tag. Including a charger and reducing the overall cost would undoubtedly make it a more appealing choice for customers.

In conclusion, Razer’s latest Cobra series mice offer remarkable performance in almost every aspect. Nevertheless, the company’s decision to withhold wireless charging capabilities without a separate purchase leaves customers wanting more. Including the charging puck in the package and adjusting the price accordingly would be a wise move by Razer. Ultimately, the final decision rests on the users’ preferences and priorities when choosing their ideal gaming mouse.