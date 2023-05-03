Razersuperfuture, the sunglasses by Razer and Retrosuper…

Razer e Retrosuperfuture they announce Razer super future, the new sunglasses designed for gamers. The line, curated by D-CAVE, the lifestyle space of the metaverse, signs the first partnership of Razer in the field of eyewear and marks the debut of RSF in the world of gaming.

Razersuperfuture, the sunglasses by Razer and Retrosuperfuture

The “Razersuperfuture” are a unique model of sunglasses created to unite the Italian craftsmanship of Retrosuperfuture with the design aesthetic of Razer. The mask silhouette references sportswear with urban streetwear influences.

The model is characterized by circles and temples in acetate, with a large lens that offers full coverage and protection from the sun. They have a high-tech photochromic lens for greater versatility of use both inside and out. With a layer of blue light protection for maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Addie TanAssociate Director of Business Development di Razer, commenta: “Razer is no stranger to the world of fashion, having partnered with renowned brands in the industry and launched its own apparel lines. We are thrilled to collaborate with Retrosuperfuture in the creation of our first eyewear, to dress gamers for every occasion, from gaming sessions to their daily activities”.

To make this model special and celebrate the collaboration, Razer’s slogan “For Gamers. By Gamers” will be printed on the lenseswhile each pair of glasses will be uniquely serialized on the right outer temple, with the Razer’s acid green logo.

From moda e gaming

The collaboration is curated by D-CAVE, a consumer marketplace of digital and physical wearablesthe. Which aims to become the reference lifestyle space for the new Web 3.0 audience.

Daniel BeckermanCEO and founder of Retrosuperfuture, explains: “From the union of Retrosuperfuture and Razer comes this model of glasses that embodies the best of gaming and fashion. The result is a harmonious mix of style and function, technical glasses that are not only elegant but also made to withstand intense gaming sessions “.

They come in limited edition from 5 May 2023 at the price of 249 eurosmore info here.