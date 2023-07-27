Razr 40 Ultra: Motorola’s foldable test against Samsung

Let’s make one thing clear right away: of the four developed by Motorola so far, the Razr 40 Ultra is certainly the best and most successful folding device. A decisive progress compared to the past, which confirms the company’s commitment and investments in terms of research, development and innovation.

After a few weeks of “road” testing, the strong point of the smartphone that closes like a shell remains the large external display, whose qualities and functionality multiply the number of actions that can be performed when the device is still closed. Of course, in daily use, the number of fingerprints that remain on the glass of the excellent 3.6″ pOled external display, with 144Hz refresh rate, also multiplies, but this is only one small price to pay to take advantage of a successful smartphone. albeit with some aspects that could be improved.

Cover screen: size matters

Let’s start, inevitably, from the external display. To have a comparison, Samsung has just launched the fifth version of its Z Flip, where it has expanded the cover screen up to 3.4”, but Motorola was the first to cover the entire external surface of the Razor 40 Ultra with a screen which also incorporates the cameras and which, with 0.2 inches more, remains the largest currently on the market. On the occasion of the launch, which we had followed in Madrid, we had already noticed how the new cover screen was not only large but also bright, easy to read and, above all, practical. Daily use confirms the first positive impressions of this solution, which over time has also led us to change our habits, becoming the main way to use the phone: whether you need to check the weather or the diary, read or reply to messages , use the calculator or Google Maps, take a selfie or even play some video games developed by Motorola in collaboration with GameSnacks, the instinct is to start through the cover screen; if and when the task becomes more demanding, just open the smartphone and continue on the main screen. Of course, the software still needs some tweaking, but in general everything works fine.

A different way of using it

It follows that the phone opens immediately only when you need to write, answer a phone call, or enjoy richer or perhaps multimedia content, such as a video for example. Here it helps that the internal 6.9” pOled FlexView display, with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, FHD+ resolution and support for HDR10+, is a really excellent screen, bright and easy to read even in bright light. Among the features specifically developed for the Razr 40 Ultra, it is worth mentioning two video content playback modes: the first one, more traditional and by default, in which closing the smartphone means stopping playback; and a second one, whereby when you fold the set, the video continues on the secondary screen. Perhaps more curious and capable of attracting the attention of those around you than useful, the latter is a function that many could still like.

(almost) flat screen

Motorola claims that the dual-axis tracking teardrop hinge is specially designed to flatten the screen without leaving a visible ridge. That was true in the beginning, when the phone was still new, and it continues to be true now, even after heavy use: there’s always an inevitable, slight dip in the display at the hinge, but it’s barely noticeable and invisible on most of situations. This does not mean that the smartphone is perfect: going back to the hinge, although it is true that it allows the smartphone to be folded and closed without leaving the slightest space between the two halves of the device (for a thickness of 15.1 mm), when reopens the Razor 40 Ultra, this struggles a bit to fully unwind. In short, you need to apply more force for it to become flat again when fully extended, which does not happen with Samsung’s Z Flip series or with the Oppo Find N2.

Processor and cameras

The decision to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, configured with 8 GB of Ram and 256 GB, and not the most recent and high-performing Gen 2, does not penalize the performance which remains fluid and smooth, and at the same time guarantees all It’s about a day’s use coupled with the 3800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. As long as you don’t go overboard with the videos.

Finally, the photographic part: like all foldables, even the Razr 40 Ultra does not aim to work miracles with a dual camera that does not excel in technical characteristics. First of all, this depends on the fact that, in leaflets, there isn’t much space to insert super-performing components, which would in any case increase costs. In fact, the 12 MP main sensor with Instant Dual Pixel PDAF, an unusual f/1.5 aperture and optical stabilization does its job as long as you don’t expect too much in low light conditions. The combination with the cover screen makes it ideal for taking high resolution selfies, which are still better than those obtainable with the 32 megapixel front camera. The second camera, ultra-wide-angle and macro, which also mounts a sensor with slightly higher resolution (13 MP), records images of significantly lower quality.

We like it

The largest cover screen on the market The refined and compact design The internal screen, with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz The quality/price ratio

We do not like it

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, now a bit dated The fact that it is a bit difficult to open the smartphone completely the low quality cover supplied

In fine

The Razr 40 Ultra is an excellent phone, with good value for money, which places Motorola at the center of the competition for the nascent (and growing) leaflet market, in some ways placing it ahead of Samsung itself. Beautiful to look at and comfortable to carry in your pocket, it gives its best in every situation, and attracts the attention of those around you (provided you don’t use the supplied cover, not up to par in terms of design and quality). Of course, the phone is not perfect, and the choice of an outdated chipset, while containing consumption and costs, is destined to make it obsolete faster than other products such as the Z Flip 5. Nevertheless, the Razr 40 Ultra is generally a good product, whose longevity is in any case guaranteed also by updating to the next three versions of Android.

Already available in stores, the Motorola Ultra foldable officially costs 1199 euros, but by doing some research it is already possible to find it at lower prices.

