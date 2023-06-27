RC boats: Remote-controlled yachts, shark fins, hovercraft etc. from 20 euros

If you want to take the wheel yourself as a captain, you can think about remote-controlled boats for the nearest pond or pond. These aren’t just great fun for kids. Should it be a small and handy boat that fits easily in a backpack? A sailing yacht for leisurely gliding across the water? Or would you prefer a faithful replica of a fire engine boat? There are even RC boats that you can carry in your pocket.

If you want to get started right away, you can use the Ready-to-Run (RTR) model. These are ready-made boats with a remote control and an electric motor that are ready to go after you have charged them. In this guide we show cheap ready-made models with radio control, simple racing boats as well as larger ships and exotic watercraft. We will not go into kits for RC ships here.

Where can I drive an RC boat?



As soon as you hold the vehicle in your hands, the question arises: where do I drive it? You can’t just use an RC boat on every body of water. The pond or lake must be approved for the use of an RC vehicle according to Section 2 Paragraph 1 of the Water Resources Act – the respective district office is responsible for this. Bodies of water in parks are usually signposted when use is permitted. In the case of a pond in private hands, the respective owner decides. An exception are RC boats without their own propulsion power – such as RC sailing boats. They can drive anywhere.

Calm waters without strong currents are ideal, i.e. a pond, pond or small lake – but no river. In strong currents, it is difficult or impossible to control a small watercraft. Hobby captains should consider the maximum radio range of the RC system before setting sail. You should also keep an eye on the battery life, because not every boat has a warning system when the energy is running low. It would be annoying if the boat got stuck in the middle of the pond of all places.

RC boats for beginners



For beginners, simple RTR boats are comparatively cheap for around 20 euros. These include, for example Dickie Toys RC Sea Cruiser for 35 Euro or the Revell Control Sundancer ab 27 Euro, which we have tried extensively. More powerful brushless motors are still rarely found here. The maximum speed of most watercraft in this price segment is 20 km/h at most. Some of the watercraft have the look of a racing boat, such as the Race Catamaran Race for 45 Euro. However, the speed of 10 km/h is rather leisurely with this model. It is also suitable for children from 8 years of age.

We have the remote controlled boat from this category Revell Control Sundancer (test report) tested. The RTR model costs just under on Ebay 27 Euro. It has a remote control and a built-in rechargeable battery inside. The boat is charged with a USB cable. A separate power pack is not included. You need a USB charger (guide) or plug the included USB cable into the laptop. A blue light comes on when charging – when it goes off, the battery is fully charged. This takes almost 2.5 hours.

Before users try to dry it: For safety reasons, the boat only works once it has been lowered into the water. Then you turn on the remote control and press the acceleration button with your index finger for a long time. Once the remote is paired, the watercraft will move. You steer to the left or right with the steering wheel on the pistol-shaped remote control, which transmits on two channels at 2.4 GHz. According to the manufacturer, the range is 35 meters.

Revell Control RC Boat Sundancer – photo gallery

The Revell Control Sundancer tested at TechStage

With a size of 31 × 9.5 × 9 centimeters and a weight of 230 grams, the Sundancer is light, compact and fits well in any backpack. However, the current has a strong influence on the direction of travel of the light boat. To counteract this, captains can adjust the trim of the rudder. The Li-Ion battery lasts about 15 minutes. There is no warning when the battery is running low. But then you notice that the Sundancer only accelerates for short sections. Then at the latest it is time to return to the shore. In operation, the watercraft is quite quiet, which should not disturb other people at the pond.

It’s almost identical RC Police Boat from manufacturer Revell for 30 Euro. A cheap alternative is the model Revell Spring Tide, which still transmits at 40 MHz. Most boats use 2.4 GHz. This frequency is preferable because there is no risk of interference if someone else is nearby using a radio barge with a similar frequency. In addition, the radio range is higher. Depending on the version, this is between 15 and 50 meters. The operating time for watercraft up to 50 euros is usually between 10 and 25 minutes. Not all use a rechargeable battery, there are also variants with conventional batteries.

Mini RC boats for your pocket



There are also miniature RC boats. These are ideal for a spin in the swimming pool (guide) or in a small pond in the garden. We took a closer look at the tiny one in the test RC-Speedboat Storm by Banggood for 10 Euro. It is just 11 cm long and 3 cm wide, so it still fits in a trouser pocket. Even a ride in the bathtub is possible with it, but it’s less fun there.

The battery is intrigued in the boat, a suitable USB charger is included. A charging process takes just under 30 minutes – which is due to the low capacity of 100 mAh. It still lasts a good 10 to 15 minutes. The remote control transmits at 2.4 GHz.

To start up, you put the boat in the water. A sensor on the bottom detects the water and activates the watercraft automatically. Now you switch on the remote control, which requires three AAA batteries (not included). A red LED on top of the boat will now flash and a beep will sound. If the lamp lights up constantly in red, the pairing process was successful. Unfortunately, that didn’t always work right away when we tried it. In this case, we took the little boat out of the pond and put it back in, and switched the remote control on and off.

Mini RC boat – photo gallery

Mini RC boat – photo gallery

The top speed is just under 5 km/h – but given the compact dimensions of the racing boat, that seems quite fast. The left lever is used to accelerate the watercraft, the right lever is used to steer by operating only one of the two propellers. But the boat didn’t always want to go straight ahead.

We recommend only using it at the edge of the bank in case the radio connection breaks down. There is no warning tone when the battery is empty. One recognizes the impending vacancy when short overrun phases are still possible. In addition, it is not suitable for waters with currents or in strong winds. It is best to drive it in a smaller pond or pool.

Airboats and hovercrafts



Most ships use a propeller for propulsion. But there are also variants with a propeller – as you know it from an RC airplane (guide). The drive is common in a swamp boat, such as those used in the Everglades, and in a hovercraft. These include the Carson Hoversharkthe Efaso Hovercraft or that Amewi Propeller Speed Boat for 40 Euro. This type of watercraft is particularly suitable for very shallow waters.

RC speed boats: full throttle on the water



If you are looking for a little more action, you should take a speedboat. There are corresponding RTF models for less than 100 euros. These are faster – but also more demanding to control. The shape of the boat is as streamlined as possible. We explain more about this in the guide to remote-controlled boats: RC speed boats up to 60 km/h from 40 euros.

An inexpensive entry makes the Carson Race Shark FD for 50 Euro. In addition to racing boats with a simple hull, there are also catamarans. Some watercraft use a deep-V hull – this extends downward in a V-shape and deep. An example of this is this Amewi Speedboat Mono ab 60 Euro. This prevents capsizing. A system for automatic righting of the watercraft is also recommended. In fast and high-priced racing boats, manufacturers use a high-performance brushless motor. An example of this is this Joysway Mad Flow F1 for 200 Euro.

We tested that Revell Controll Speedboat Hurricane (test report) for 59 Euro, which can reach speeds of up to 45 km/h. The test shows that special caution is advised when steering, because the speed is enormous. We therefore advise against using the boat when people are bathing in the pond. In addition, the speedboat is quite noisy, which could scare off waterfowl in particular.

Ships, motor yachts and sailing boats



If you don’t want to travel that fast, but prefer to cruise leisurely across the water in a large ship or motor yacht, you should take a closer look at the Carson models. With a length of a good 58 centimetres, the coast guard boat, the fire-fighting boat and the fishing cutter clearly stand out from the competition. The fireboat even has a real water pump. But please don’t annoy ducks with that.

If you want to slow down even more, you can take a sailing boat. The Jamara Atlantic slides off 31 Euro comfortably above the water surface. The sail serves as the drive – the remote control only controls the rudder. If there is no wind, an electric motor helps. Fast and agile, on the other hand, is the Amewi Focus V2 Racing Yacht. This is with 328 Euro but more for professionals. In return, buyers get a sail area of ​​over 500 cm², a carbon fiber mast and radio control with 2.4 GHz.

Remote controlled submarines



If you prefer to have fun under water, you can use an RC submarine. These can actually submerge. Cheap variants of Invention, Amewi or Carson push the watercraft under water with a vertical propeller. It works better with a remote control Submarine with pumping systemthat one already starting 18 Euro receives.

Curious: crocodile heads and amphibians



If you want something more bizarre, you can also use a remote-controlled one crocodile head for 30 Euro or shark swimming across the pond. This causes a lot of surprises at the bathing lake and plays a trick on others. What other animal RC toys there are, we show in the guide Strange RC toys: dinosaurs, crocodiles & robots from €20.

Conclusion



Small RTR boats with radio communication are available from as little as 20 euros, such as the Revell Control Sundancer (test report). Users should keep an eye on the range of the remote control and the battery life when taking a joyride. Only a few last more than 20 minutes. In addition to small speedboats and catamarans, the RC models also include larger fishing cutters, motor yachts and sailing boats.

