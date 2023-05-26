Re-emerging from the arena TEAMGROUP T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​V90 camera actual measurement subversion theory test

TEAMGROUP has dropped the price of M.2 PCIe SSDs in recent months, so many friends outside the circle who didn’t know this brand would take the initiative to mention to me that Team Group’s SSDs are very cheap. It seems that this wave of price drops not only Let many old players pick up cheap, and let more new players know about this brand. A few months before this wave of SSD price wars, TEMAGROUP launched a UHS-II memory card, T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​V90, at the end of last year, but it has not been released in Taiwan. It advertises a speed of 300MB/s, which is the top specification of UHS-II memory card, which makes me very interested.

First of all, in terms of brand series, he is classified into T-CREATE, focusing on the creator group. The front of the package is dominated by gray gradients, marked with a capacity of 128GB, and supports a 5-year warranty.

On the back of the package, there are basic specifications of the product and translations in common languages. It can also be seen that the model number is TTCSDX128GIIV9001.

The package weight of T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​V90 128GB is about 23.5g.

After opening the package, the memory card body is fixed in the carton in the form of a blister, and a TC sticker is attached.

The front of the memory card is marked with T-CREATE EXPERT, the capacity is 128GB, the reading is 300MB/s, and the writing is 260MB/s. And marked support V90, U3, UHS-II and SDXC. There is still enough space below, and there are two lines of writing area, which is convenient for users to mark the memory card. This is actually very practical, when there are many memory cards, this is the cheapest and most effective way to manage them.

Most of the card readers used in the Thunderbolt Dock will expose a section of the memory card, which is the two-line blank area where the written text can be seen.

Two rows of gold fingers can be seen on the back of the memory card, supporting UHS-II. There are also specifications and markings on the back shell, and there is an extra Ultra. I don’t know what it means. Below is the serial number of the product.

T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​V90 128GB weighs about 1.9g.

Because TEAMGROUP itself does not launch a memory card reader that supports UHS-II, here we use the j5create JCD375 card reader accessory, which uses the Realtek adapter solution. Usually, it is a very convenient card reader whether it is on a MacBook or a Windows host without a card reader. This test scenario is based on Windows hosts:

CPU：AMD Ryzen R9 7900X

Cooler：Fractal Lumen S24

MB：ASUS ProArt X670E-Creator WiFi

RAM：Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 5200 16GB x2，KF552C40BBK2–32

Graphic：CPU integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

OS SSD：Kingston FURY Renegade 2TB

PSU：be quiet! STRAIGHT POWER 11 850W Platinum

Chassis: InWin 905

Chassis Fan：Fractal Aspect 12 PWM x4

SD Reader：j5create JCD375，SD UHS-II to USB-C

Monitor：ASUS ProArt PA279CV

OS：Microsoft Windows 11 22H2

First in CrystalDiskMark, set the test to five times 4GiB. Under the best performance setting, the sequential read is 267MB/s, and the sequential write is 231MB/s.

Then in CrystalDiskMark, the same setting test is set to 4GiB five times, and changed to the setting in the real world. The speed is slightly lower, reading 247MB/s and writing 227MB/s.

Then change the test setting to five times 1GiB. Under the best performance setting, the sequential read is 256MB/s, and the sequential write is 221MB/s.

Also five times 1GiB, changed to a real-world setting. Sequential read 239MB/s, sequential write 217MB/s.

In ATTO Disk Benchmark, the reading is about 220~230MB/s, and the writing is around 180MB/s.

Linear Read in AIDA64 Disk Benchmark. At the beginning, the speed dropped to about half, and there was a little fluctuation in the middle, but then it gradually improved and remained stable at around 250MB/s. The capacity is 119.5GB.

In the Linear Write in AIDA64 Disk Benchmark, there are about 4GB in a cycle, and there are ups and downs. Although it occasionally reaches 180MB/s for a short time, most of the time it is still floating around 120MB/s.

The current price of TEAMGROUP T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​V90 128GB is $4,290. Although memory cards may be used by fewer and fewer people, after all, the main group now is camera users, and cameras have declined a lot due to the growth of mobile phones in the past ten years. However, the demand for professional workers still exists, and 4K is already commonplace, and the demand for storage capacity is becoming more obvious. For a brand that is deeply involved in memory cards and has a wide range, regardless of product stability and after-sales service, the price of the same level and capacity is mostly more expensive than TEAMGROUP, but the theoretical performance on computers is very strong. But what about the actual use of the camera?

Let me talk about the stability first. Currently, I have used this memory card on the Canon EOS R6 for about two months and have not found any problems. The maximum pressure of the video recording specification of this camera is 4K 60FPS HDR, and the specification is marked as 340Mbps, and there is no problem in the actual measurement of long-term video recording. Taking AIDA64 as a long-time write, most of them can be above 120MBps. Conservatively speaking, 100MBps can be converted into 800Mbps, which is already far beyond the recording specifications of the camera.

In the more stressful continuous shooting, the performance overturned the theoretical running score test of the previous computer. The test method is to set high-speed continuous shooting under the electronic shutter, and continuously shoot 100 20MP, JPEG + RAW files. Compared with competing products with the same capacity at a price of $5,000, it takes about 38-41 seconds to save the files each time, and fatigue occurs after taking about 80-90 pictures. T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​V90 128GB did not slow down within 100 sheets, and it slowed down only when the limit was measured at nearly 200 sheets. Of course, how many shots can be taken is also related to the camera’s Cache, but they are all tested with EOS R6, which can be used as a reference. And in terms of subsequent storage speed, 100 sheets are usually stored within 9 to 10 seconds. It seems that the theoretical running score on the computer is not very ideal, but the actual performance on the camera is even more impressive.

After several years, TEAMGROUP launched UHS-II memory card again. Although the reading and writing speeds of 300MB/s and 260MB/s were not reached on our test desktop, it is sufficient for 4K video recording. And under the continuous shooting stress test of the camera, it is actually no less than those memory cards with higher prices and perfect performance. In terms of storage speed alone, it outperformed another memory card, which surprised me. Another small detail is that in the comparison of the temperature of the memory card taken out of the camera several times, the body felt that the temperature of the T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​V90 128GB memory card was relatively low, but there was no thermal imaging camera at that time. verify. Although the test on the camera is relatively positive this time, the obtained data has far exceeded the range of test error. Theoretical running scores can show the performance of the product, but the actual use test is also very important. Next time, a more complex and comprehensive camera test should be done. In the actual use for more than two months, there have been no failures or any minor problems under my use. I think the stability is good so far. This time I gave Team Group a chance on the memory card. If it is stable and fast in the future, I think there will be a second chance on the memory card product in the future.

The article is reproduced from:EnterBox

Disclaimer: This article is reproduced by the original article authorized by "Finshi News Network" as a cooperation foreign manuscript. If you have any questions about the text, please confirm with the original unit directly.





