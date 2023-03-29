Resident Evil 4 Remake／BioHazard 4 Remake／Resident Evil 4 Remake 1 hour 20 minutes to see the story of the explosive machine｜Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally officially launched, this time Leon returns again, broke into the mysterious village alone, looking for the president’s daughter, However, he was involved in another crisis… At least ten hours of playing the story burst, if you just want to watch the story quickly, you can read the following article.



The plot of this episode “Resident Evil 4” describes that 6 years after the outbreak of the biochemical incident in Raccoon City, Leon, one of the survivors at that time, was recruited (semi-forced) to serve as the president’s agent, and was tasked with rescuing the president’s daughter Ashley, so he was alone Go to Spain.

The reporter edited more than ten hours of game videos into a 1-hour and 20-minute story essence video, so that everyone can quickly understand the story.

Chapter 1

Leon walked into the mysterious village together with the police officer who assisted him, but the police officer disappeared without paying attention, so Leon had no choice but to bite the bullet and go into the village alone to find someone…

chapter 2

Leon and another Spaniard were captured by a mysterious person, and were injected with something unknown. Can Leon escape?

Chapter 3

Leon, who was rescued by Ada, had no choice but to continue his adventures in this dangerous village in order to continue looking for the target person.

Chapter 4

There seems to be some changes in Leon’s body. Could it be caused by the mysterious medicine that was injected into his body before?

Chapter 5

Leon finally found Ashley’s location and rescued her. However, before the two had time to breathe, the villagers had surrounded the entire area. Leon had to desperately protect Ashley from the village.

Chapter 6

Ashley found that she was also infected by the “Plaka” parasite. Fortunately, Luis brought her a glimmer of hope, and Leon took her away from the pursuers while comforting her.

Chapter 7

Leon and Ashley enter the castle after successfully escaping, but they don’t know that the demon inside the city wall is reaching out to them.

Chapter 8

After Ashley threatened him with Leon’s knife, she walked deep into the castle by herself. She looked a little out of place, as if she was being manipulated. Uneasy and confused, Leon had no choice but to keep chasing after her.

Chapter 9

Leon finally reunites with Ashley, but she seems to blame herself for her actions. After Ashley was released by Leon, the two continued to set off to meet Luis.

Chapter 10

Ashley decides to muster up courage and rescue Leon who is trapped in a trap, but not long after the two meet again, Ashley is captured by the enemy again, and Leon has to go deep into the castle again to rescue.

Chapter 11

Leon fell into a trap, went deep underground in the castle, and met Luis. The two had no other choice, so they had to work together to go back to the ground and rescue Ashley.

Chapter 12

Jack Krauser used to be Leon’s mentor, but today he became one of the people who kidnapped Ashley and took Luis’s life mercilessly. In order to fulfill Luis’ last wish, Leon set out to find Ashley with anger and confusion.

Chapter 13

Ada suddenly appeared in front of Leon again, but her real purpose is still unclear. Is she a partner or just want to use Leon again? Anyway, thanks to her, Leon managed to catch up and rescue Ashley.

Chapter 14

Leon reunited with Ashley on an isolated island ruled by a cult, but the praka in their bodies was growing at an alarming rate, and the two had to speed up.

Chapter 15

Leon finally settled Krauser’s grievances over the years, but he had no time to be sentimental, because Saddle manipulated Ashley and took her to the depths of the island.

Chapter 16

While being tortured by the praka in his body, Leon used up his remaining strength to bring Ashley to the laboratory. He pinned all his hopes on Luis’ heart.

