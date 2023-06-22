Our reader test with Anker deals with the topic “Test & keep a power station: Anker 521 powerhouse & solar panel”. In the “Education” category, Andreas N. put the devices through their paces for us as the specialist instructor of a project run by the Caritas association. As part of professional integration in adult education, this project successfully prepares long-term unemployed people for re-entry into working life. Andreas wrote the following test report about the use in this area.

Andreas reader test: Anker Powerhouse 521 in the “Education” section



We received the power station Anker Powerhouse 521which is equipped with LiFePO4 batteries and the Anker 625 solar panel with an output of 100 W.

First, we charged the Powerhouse 521 using the included power adapter, which took about 4.5 hours.

As soon as the power station was fully charged, we connected a 100 W resistive load (old light bulb) to the charged Powerhouse 521.

The Powerhouse was empty after 1 hour and 54 minutes, which corresponds to a consumption of 190 Wh, i.e. 74.2 percent of the 256 Wh specified by Anker.

Reader test: “Education” with the Anker Powerhouse 521

The next test subject was a Dell Latitude notebook paired with a Huawei 5G router, playing streams over a 4-hour period. The power consumption, measured with our measuring device, was 15 W on average. The Powerhouse’s display showed an average of 5 W more here. During this time, the battery level fell from 100 percent to 57 percent, which corresponds to a yield of about 140 Wh.

Of course, there are conversion losses when converting to 230 V AC, but these seem a bit high to us.

Charge devices via USB-C and USB-A



We tested charging with a Google Pixel 5, a Redmi Note 11 and a Lenovo Tab M10 Plus LTE. The required charging power was delivered correctly for all devices and the power loss was extremely low.

Since we only have two QR code scanners in our inventory that have USB-A, we connected them to the power station. However, it took several attempts before the Powerhouse decided to charge the devices, which then happened with just 2 W.

Shutdown under overload



Die Anker Powerhouse 521 has an automatic switch-off that takes place as soon as a consumer tries to draw more than 200 W of power from the AC socket. Devices with a basic power consumption of less than 200 W, but which briefly exceed this due to a high starting current, are also switched off. So you should not rely on being able to use every power tool in this performance range without any problems.

In our case, the power station initially pretended to be dead after it was switched off and didn’t respond to any button presses. Even a reset brought no change.

To our surprise, only connecting a Pixel 5 via USB-C made the display light up again. However, the smartphone was then not charged but the smartphone charged the power station. After briefly connecting an AC consumer, the powerhouse then recharged in the “right” direction via USB-C. Anker should improve on this point.

Anchor 625 solar panel with 100 watts



January in Dortmund probably offered the perfect conditions for a test under extremely bad conditions. It was not possible to charge the power station when the sky was slightly overcast. However, this may look different from spring to autumn.

Still, it showed an acceptable 20 percent charge in 2 hours and 30 minutes on a reasonably sunny day. This leads us to assume that the performance of the Anchor 625 solar panels is very good under better conditions.

Nonetheless, we had to ask ourselves why Anker is launching a mobile device that cannot even be wiped with a damp cloth and also has a security-related vulnerability.

What is meant is the arrangement of the XT60 and the USB-C socket next to each other on the underside of the panel. If you want to quickly charge your smartphone via USB-C with the panel set up, you can only do this blindly. If you accidentally touch the pins of the XT60 socket, a short circuit will occur, which will give off a lot of sparks and is literally a fire hazard outdoors in nature. It is therefore advisable to connect the USB plug to the USB-C socket before setting up the panel. For the XT60 socket, we would like Anker to provide it with a rubber cap in the future.

Conclusion



Apart from the small quirks mentioned, we like them Anker Powerhouse 521 really good. However, everyone should be aware of the limitations compared to more powerful devices before buying.

During the warm months, we are regularly represented with our educational institution at outdoor events, where there is often no power connection available. In the future, we can now also take our presentation equipment, which requires a socket, there with us.

Our opinion on the Anchor 625 solar panel. It can be assumed that the performance of the panel will be very good in the warmer months. We didn’t like the dangerous arrangement of the sockets and the fact that it was not suitable for outdoor use. According to Anker, the panel must not be exposed to any moisture, which almost rules out taking it outdoors, since it can rain on every hike.