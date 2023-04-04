Pretty much every web worker can now pack up their laptop, share their smartphone as a hotspot and then work where the network reception is good.

Whether in a café, mobile home, in the car or on a beach lounger. Wherever you are, the laptop is opened and off you go.

After 6 years of traveling around the world, we speak from experience. You always have the best office with you, then there are no excuses for trips or visits that you want to make.

It is also a pleasure to simply change the wallpaper or the view. Even if you mostly stare at the screen. Movement gives momentum to thinking and travel inspires.

If you are now motivated to move your office outside of your usual environment immediately, you should think about the battery life of your devices. The driving force of the modern web worker is not the stable Internet connection, but a reliable source of energy, in short: electricity.

Mobile Office mit der Anker Powerhouse 521

may we introduce electricity forever! Anchor Powerhouse 521



Anyone who is very minimal on the go will get along well with a laptop and smartphone. With us it will be a little more. On photo tours or longer trips we have two laptops, several cameras, my photo printer, smartphone, tablet and of course the appropriate lamps and flashes with us. All devices want to be charged in order to work.

With the Anker Powerhouse 521 Powerstation you have 256 watt hours with you in a compact format. This allows z. B. Charge the laptop twice and the smartphone five times and you still have enough juice for accessories such as cameras and the like.

The power station is charged either via the normal socket, USB-C, 12 V car socket or via those offered by Anker Solar panel.

By the way: We had a DIY self-made powerhouse power station with us on our trip around the world. 12 V car battery, suitcase solar module, voltage converter and the charging station was ready. Of course it’s extremely difficult and not very efficient. Well, there wasn’t anything else back then, but it worked.

We had the device here to test it and promptly moved our office outside.

what to say The device does what it is supposed to do and does it well: charge all the technology stuff.

No matter whether via the car socket in the trunk while driving, via the anchor solar panel 625 or in the accommodation at the normal socket. We even used it to run our photo printer in the car!

Applications for the power station



We could also imagine the device in the DIY camper as a battery for on-board consumers. Not permanently installed, of course! You save the technical know-how and the installation of an isolating relay circuit and the advantage is of course that you can simply take the power station somewhere else. For example for a photo shoot, for camping or at a festival.

Our permanent lights for video production could also be connected to it, saving money on batteries that only work for one device. We like things that are multifunctional. This saves money and storage space. Incredibly important when travelling.

To have or not to have?



Definitely have. Smartphone, tablet, camera, laptop, torches, etc. No matter how, you always need electricity. It’s better if you have it with you.

In the Powerhouse 521 are also all the connections that are currently important and this is unlikely to change in the future.