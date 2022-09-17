Straight to the point, today I’m going to introduce you two hidden tricks about the Matters article editor, let’s get started right away!

The first trick ・Release the hidden title style

For a fairly often writtenessay writingFor the creators of the author – who often need to “list points” for discussion – you should think that the Matters article editor only gives one heading style (H2) is not enough, right?

accidentally discovered, It turns out that the Matters editor can “eat” H2 and H3 , but it must be done through “Copy and Paste Dafa”. The specific operation is to first set the title style (H2 and H3) for the text in Google doc, then cut and paste them into the Matters editor and you’re done!

The finished product is attached below, so that you can take a closer look at it with the naked eye:

This is Heading Two (H2) on Google Docs

This is Heading Three (H3) on Google Docs

This is normal text on Google Docs

The second trick – the revised text can still be formatted

If you’ve been with an article editor for a while, you’ve probably used the “article revision” feature.

The text part can be modified, but something likeIntroduction, photos, captionsIt cannot be changed any more. There are also rules for adding/deleting text, each revision is limited to 50 characters, and the newly added words can only be noodles in clear soup, no rouge can be added, which means that they cannot be inlaid with boldface. , italics, underline, hyperlinks…etc.

Also inadvertently inserting willows, The original revision text can still be inlaid , still have to rely on “copy and paste Dafa” to carry another game. Just open another “My Draft”, process the text format in it, cut and paste it into the work in the “Revision Mode” state, and you’re done.



Two hidden tricks for you, copy and paste Dafa to really carry

It turns out that the Matters editor can “eat” H2 and H3. The original revision text is still available in mosaic format.



Seeing this, do you feel the same enthusiasm as me, and have an urge to try the Matters article editor (not yet)? What is curious is that since the above two desired results can be achieved through “hidden secret skills”, I don’t know if the station can directly “open” the release, so that we don’t have to operate in such a roundabout way.

Two hidden tricks are given to you, copy and paste Dafa True Carry (rhyme).

