If you are looking for a cheap and large LiFePO4 battery, you will definitely stumble across the manufacturer Power Queen.

They offer a large number of cheap, but at first glance decent looking LiFePO4 batteries. Not only do they have all common capacities, but also special models with Bluetooth or integrated heating.

But how does it compare to other “cheap” manufacturers like Redodo or Li Time? Can the Power Queen batteries really keep the advertised capacity? What is the real capacity?

Let’s find out in the test!

Der Power Queen 12,8V 100Ah LiFePO4-Akku im Test

The Power Queen battery is based on the typical “car battery” design. The battery measures 329 x 172 x 214 mm and weighs 10.7 kg. This is slightly more than many 100Ah models, but this may be due to the “self-heating” feature.

Power Queen uses an interesting khaki + dark gray color scheme, which makes this battery stand out from the crowd.

For easier portability, we have a fabric handle on top which feels quite good in hand.

The battery is connected via two M8 screws. Nothing extraordinary, but functional. Four matching M8 screws with protective caps are included.

With or without heating

A disadvantage of LiFePO4 batteries is that they cannot be charged below 0 degrees. If you try to charge them below 0 degrees, the battery would be damaged.

But what if you need a battery that can also be charged at low temperatures?

There are LiFePO4 batteries with integrated heating. If you try to charge the battery at temperatures below 0 degrees, the heater will be supplied with energy first and not the battery will be charged. The heater tries to bring this to a temperature above 0 degrees, at which point the battery switches over and the actual charging of the battery begins.

The Power Queen battery tested here is just such a self-heating model. Apart from this function, the battery is identical to the normal version.

If you only use the battery indoors, you don’t need the self-heating end. In a boat, RV, etc., this may make more sense. However (according to the manufacturer), the charging current must be 10A+ so that the heating function still works fully even at temperatures as low as -20 degrees!

Getting 10A+ via solar in winter requires a larger setup.

Technical specifications

Power Queen

LiFePO4 Prismatic Battery

nominal voltage 12.8V

Usable capacity 100Ah

Energy 1280Wh

charging voltage 14.4V +- 0.2V

Recommended charging current 20A

Maximum continuous power 100A

Maximum discharge current (5s) 280A

temperature range -20 to 50 degrees

The Power Queen battery is quite classic in itself. We have a 100 Ah battery, which has a maximum output of 100 A. Only the charging current is exciting, which is specified here as 20A.

Sometimes we also find the indication 50A. 50A is the absolute maximum, so to speak, 20A is recommended for the best possible service life.

Otherwise exciting, we have prismatic battery cells here. Many very cheap LiFePO4 batteries rely on pocket cells, which are a little less valuable.

What makes LiFePO4 battery cells so exciting?

The Power Queen batteries contain so-called LiFePO4 battery cells.

LiFePO4 = lithium iron phosphate battery

LiFePO4 is an alternative, current battery technology to lithium-ion batteries. LiFePO4 has some advantages and of course disadvantages compared to lithium-ion.

Let’s start with the cons. LiFePO4 batteries are larger and heavier than lithium-ion batteries with the same capacity. This is why you will never find this type of battery in smartphones or notebooks.

You are also not allowed to charge these batteries below 0 degrees, hence the heating feature on the Power Queen battery.

But what are the advantages of LiFePO4 batteries?

Greater durability/number of cycles Safe operation Less picky about charger/charging voltage

LiFePO4 batteries have a lower energy density than lithium-ion batteries. Accordingly, the cells are not under “pressure” as much, which results in a significantly higher cycle stability.

This is how LiFePO4 batteries last 2000+ deep cycles! Power Queen even advertises 4000~15000 cycles. 15000 cycles, is that really possible? If you only ever discharge the battery by 20%, yes.

If you have a higher depth of discharge 80-100% you are more in the range of 3000-4000 cycles.

For comparison: lithium-ion batteries usually manage 500-1000 cycles, LiFePO4 batteries are 3x to 8x more durable. Compared to lead gel or other old technologies, it’s way more extreme!

In my experience, lead gel batteries hardly last 100 deep cycles, even if they are advertised as “solar batteries”.

In addition, LiFePO4 batteries cannot easily ignite themselves. I simply recommend this video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qzt9RZ0FQyM

Yes, LiFePO4 batteries can also steam and burn if the BMS fails completely, but this is much less extreme than with lithium-ion batteries.

On the shop side, these are also somewhat less critical. 0.2V too much for lithium-ion batteries can be fatal, LiFePO4 batteries have a little more “air” here.

The bottom line is that I clearly prefer LiFePO4 batteries for power stations and especially as a solar buffer battery. With DIY solar systems, the use of cheap lead gel batteries is always very tempting, there you can get 100Ah batteries very cheaply. But let me tell you from experience, these hold the 100Ah through a handful of cycles and then that was it with the capacity. You buy a LiFePO4 battery once and have 5-10 years peace of mind!

How do I test LiFePO4 batteries?

To test LiFePO4 batteries, I use a so-called electronic load. This allows me to discharge the battery in a controlled manner.

Here I do three passes, with 5A, 10A and 20A.

As a rule, there are no big differences with the large 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries, as these are simply suitable for much larger loads. Nevertheless, the three cycles alone help us to “check” the individual values.

With the 10A discharge stage, I also write down the voltage values.

The capacity of the Power Queen 12.8V 100Ah

If we come to the capacity of the Power Queen 12.8V 100Ah battery, can it reach the manufacturer’s specification?

5A 10A 20A Wh 1368 1351 1321 Ah 105,48 105,23 105,57

The Power Queen battery can reach the manufacturer’s specification of 100 Ah or exceed it with 105.xx Ah.

So we have about 5% more capacity than the manufacturer promises, great!

Compared to other batteries, the Power Queen battery is ahead of the ECO-Worthy LiFePO4 12V 100Ah and the Creabest LiFePO4 battery with Bluetooth, but behind the Redodo 12V 100 Ah LiFePO4 and Supervolt LiFePO4 100Ah.

The Power Queen 12.8V 100Ah battery is +- on the same level as the LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery.

The voltage

Let’s take a look at the voltage stability of the Power Queen 12.8V 100Ah battery.

As with most LiFePO4 batteries, the voltage curve is very flat. 90% of the capacity of the battery is in the voltage range of 13.2V to 12.4V.

As soon as the voltage drops below 12.4V, it drops rapidly! Here you can practically declare the battery as empty.

In practice

I added the battery to my DIY solar array after my static tests. There I switched it in parallel with other 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries.

The manufacturers never recommend doing this (always only connect your own batteries in parallel), but in practice I haven’t had any problems with it so far. In general, the BMS was unproblematic on my Victron Energy charge controller.

Is that surprising? Rather less, the current BMS modules all work without any problems, at least that is my experience.

Info currently no VAT!

Power Queen’s solar storage batteries are currently available without VAT!

More information: https://www.ipowerqueen.de/pages/nullsteuersatz-von-photovoltaikanlagen-in-deutschland

Conclusion

Are you looking for a cheap LiFePO4 battery? Then I can at least recommend the 100Ah models from Power Queen with a clear conscience!

The most important thing here is of course the capacity. Fortunately, the battery can keep to the manufacturer’s specification or even exceed it by around 5%.

The battery reached 105.xx Ah and 1346Wh (on average) in the test. Impeccable values ​​for a price/performance-oriented battery.

My version even has the battery heater. This is of course completely optimal and may make sense for outdoor use (residential module, boat, etc.). For example, the battery heater may allow charging below 0 degrees, provided your charger/charger controller can generate enough power (possibly 10A+).

However, I think the version without battery heating is exciting. Here you can get the battery for around €400, which is a very good price for a 100 Ah model!

The Power Queen battery makes a very high-quality impression. So we have Prisma battery cells, some cheap models rely on cheaper pocket cells, as well as excellent documentation and instructions. The latter is of course not essential, but a very good German manual shows a certain attention to detail.